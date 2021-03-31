Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Apple (AAPL) closed at $122.15, marking a +1.88% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had lost 4.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AAPL as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AAPL to post earnings of $0.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 54.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $77.39 billion, up 32.71% from the year-ago period.

AAPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.48 per share and revenue of $336.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +36.59% and +22.6%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AAPL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. AAPL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AAPL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.29.

Also, we should mention that AAPL has a PEG ratio of 2.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Mini computers was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.82 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

