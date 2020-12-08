Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Apple (AAPL) closed the most recent trading day at $124.38, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had gained 6.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.42%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AAPL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AAPL to post earnings of $1.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.2%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $102.69 billion, up 11.84% from the year-ago period.

AAPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $319.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.26% and +16.53%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AAPL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower. AAPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AAPL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.93, so we one might conclude that AAPL is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that AAPL has a PEG ratio of 2.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Mini computers was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.65 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.