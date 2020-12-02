Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Apple (AAPL) closed the most recent trading day at $123.08, moving +0.29% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had gained 11.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 12.97%, while the S&P 500 gained 12.12%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AAPL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AAPL is projected to report earnings of $1.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.2%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $102.69 billion, up 11.84% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $319.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.26% and +16.53%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AAPL should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. AAPL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AAPL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.44, which means AAPL is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that AAPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Mini computers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

