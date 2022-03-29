Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Apple (AAPL) closed at $178.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had gained 6.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Apple as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.43, up 2.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $94.32 billion, up 5.28% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.16 per share and revenue of $397.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.8% and +8.63%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Apple. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.27% higher. Apple is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Apple's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.5. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.79.

It is also worth noting that AAPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AAPL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free.Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.