Apple (AAPL) Music to Add Lossless Audio, Dolby Atmos Support

Apple AAPL recently announced that it will be offering two new features to its Apple Music subscribers, lossless audio and Dolby Atmos tracks. Both features will be available starting in June at no additional cost.



Lossless audio is a higher quality audio format that preserves every detail of the original audio file without compressing the quality while streaming. Apple Music is adding lossless audio support for its entire catalog of 75 million songs.



Apple Music’s Lossless tier starts at CD quality, which is 16 bit at 44.1 kHz (kilohertz). It will go up to 24 bit at 48 kHz and is playable natively on Apple devices. Users will be able to choose from different resolutions depending on connectivity options as well, whether they are on cellular or WiFi.



Additionally, Apple Music will be adding new Dolby Atmos tracks constantly and will be curating a special set of Dolby Atmos playlists to help listeners find the music they love.



Moreover, Apple is adding support for spatial audio with Dolby Atmos. Tracks that are available in Dolby Atmos will play automatically in Spatial Audio mode on all AirPods and Beats headphones with the H1 or W1 chip, as well as on the built-in speakers on the recent iPhone, iPad, and Mac models.

Music Streaming Growth Prospects Aplenty

The latest move bodes well for the company’s growing efforts in the music-streaming space, which is expected to generate $23.1 billion revenues in 2021. The figure is likely to hit $33.4 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 9.7%, per Statista. Additionally, user penetration rate in the market is likely to hit 8.3% in 2021. The figure is expected to reach 11.6% by 2025.



In April, Apple Music announced launching a set of playlists, dubbed City Charts, that lists top 25 songs from more than 100 cities around the world..



Apple Music is also introducing record label searches and pages allowing users to find and track songs and albums from specific record labels. Alongside, it has also added a lyric-sharing feature that allows users to share specific parts of the song through iMessage, Facebook, and Instagram stories.



Moreover, Apple is rumored to add a high-fidelity (HiFi) audio streaming tier to Apple Music in the coming weeks along with Apple Airpods 3. HiFi is essentially a high-resolution music streaming system that will bring CD-quality audio to mobile devices.



We believe all these endeavors are expected to strengthen the company’s competitive position against incumbents such as Spotify SPOT and other players like Amazon’s AMZN Music services, Alphabet’s YouTube Music, ByteDance, Deezer, iHeartMedia, and SiriusXM, which have intensified competition in the rapidly growing music streaming space (subscription as well as ad-based).

Apple Music Faces Strong Competition from Peers

Recently, Amazon announced that Amazon Music HD, the high-quality streaming tier it launched in 2019, will be available to all eligible Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers at no additional cost for $9.99 per month. It was previously available for an extra $5 per month.



Amazon Music’s HD catalog has grown to more than 70 million songs and there are over 7 million Ultra HD tracks available. Amazon Music HD customers can also access a growing catalog of songs remixed in 3D Audio formats such as Dolby Atmos and Sony 360RA, which can be played back on Amazon’s own high-fidelity speaker, the Echo Studio.



The move comes on the same day Apple Music added its own lossless audio support at the same $9.99 price point.



Markedly, HiFi tiers are already offered by music streaming services like Deezer and Tidal. In February, Spotify announced that Spotify HiFi, which also will offer high-quality, lossless audio, will launch later in this year.



Moreover, Square SQ is making a foray into the booming music-streaming space through a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Jay-Z’s music-streaming service called Tidal. The deal is expected to be completed in second-quarter 2021.



Nonetheless, Apple has been gaining steam in the music streaming space with expansion of Apple Music subscriber base. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has expanded the Apple Music platform reach to 115 countries with more than 60 million subscribers, trailing market leader, Spotify, which has 356 million monthly active users, including 158 million subscribers across 178 markets. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Apple Music’s availability on Amazon Echo devices is expected to expand the iPhone maker’s footprint against rising competition.

