Apple (AAPL) Just Re-Invented Itself As a Services Company

Apple’s (AAPL) transition into a full-fledged services company took yet another major leap Tuesday during the tech giant’s fall product launch event where in addition to new smartwatches and tablets, it introduced service subscription bundles and a virtual fitness class service.

We’ve known about the company's efforts to push its Apple music, streaming video, gaming and other services. Not only are these higher-margin business which generate more profits, the services segment locks users into the Apple ecosystem. It also makes Apple less reliant on hardware sales. The company is doubling down on this strategy, announcing on Tuesday, among other things, Apple Fitness+, a subscription exercise service that links to the Apple Watch for real-time health monitoring.

However, the announcement that I think solidifies Apple as a services company is the launch of Apple One which will be available this fall.

“Apple One offers customers Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and more services in one simple plan,” the company says on its website. The Apple One bundle, which will come in three tiers, will allow customers to save money on Apple subscription services than if they were purchased separately.

The first tier which includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and 50 gigabytes of iCloud storage, the individual plan which costs $14.95 per month. For $19.95 per month, there’s the family plan that consists of the tier one services, but the iCloud storage ramps to 200 gigabytes which can be shared among six family members. The highest tier is the premier family plan which costs $29.95 per month. In addition to the containing both tier two services, if includes Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ and comes with two terabytes of iCloud storage.

While it’s clear that Apple is steadfast and is seemingly laser-focused in its aim to move towards higher-margin services revenue, there’s speculation as to why Apple has decided to do this now. Analysts are applauding the company for this move, but at the same time acknowledging that, perhaps, Apple was conceding that the individual subscriptions weren’t performing as well as Apple would have liked. So, the logical step would be to bundle them, thereby increasing the value to customers.

On a personal note, I think a bundle that includes Apple TV+, Apple Music — which I already have — will be what appeals to me. As a fitness buff, I’m eager to see what Apple Fitness+ will look like. More specifically, will I enjoy it more than my Peloton (PTON)? And if so, will it make me question paying for the latter? The good new is Apple is offering the new service on a 30-day free trial for any services that customers do not already have when you switch to Apple One.

The mention of Peloton, by the way, was no accident. There was a noticeable dip in Peloton’s stock price as soon as Apple mentioned the launch of Fitness+. But I doubt I will cancel, nor will Fitness+ adversely effect Peloton. A sentiment shared by Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. "Peloton's bread and butter, a $39 monthly All-Access Membership, is still in good shape as they have the hardware-software integration advantage," Munster insisted.

It remains to be seen how well the bundles and new services perform. But it is clear that the company’s focus on it services business now removes (or should remove) any notion that Apple is too reliant on the iPhone.

