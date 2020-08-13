Apple (AAPL) is in the News for Two Reasons: The Less Sexy Reason is the More Important One

The logical thing to write about this morning is the fact that the S&P 500 is just a few ticks away from a record high, but that is problematic. I have given my views on that phenomenon on multiple occasions: it makes absolutely no sense in the midst of an historic recession, when the world is still in the throes of a pandemic that far from going away, when companies are reporting massive declines in earnings, trade wars are heating up again, and with a election approaching. And yet, here we are, nudging the all-time high.

The only way any of that makes sense is when you consider two things. First, the Fed is keeping interest rates at record lows, and second, most of the gains have been driven by big moves in relatively few, growth-oriented stocks. Those are two separate stories in some ways, but they came together yesterday in news about Apple (AAPL).

The Cupertino tech giant is, according to a Bloomberg News story, working on a bond offering.

That news got a bit lost in many eyes, as it came alongside an announcement, more immediately relevant to the stock, that Apple is preparing to offer a subscription services bundle, including a health subscription service to rival the likes of Peloton (PTON). That is sexy news. Building repeating revenue streams to supplement the massive but slightly patchy and somewhat trend-vulnerable iPhone sales is something that Wall Street has wanted for some time from Apple, and here they are delivering just that. That is sure to give the stock a boost.

The other, less publicized news of the bond offering, may not have the same immediate impact, but it is actually more significant in a lot of ways, and certainly helps us to better understand what is going on right now.

Apple is reportedly going to offer bonds in four parts, including an eye-popping 40-year security. Think about that for a minute. A leader in the manufacture and sale of smartphones, an industry that has only really existed for around 10 years, want investors to lend it money for the next forty years. Who knows where tech will be by then? For that risk, Apple will pay the princely sum of 135 basis points above Treasuries.

Proceeds from this offering are to go to general corporate funds, but the Bloomberg News report quotes an unnamed source as saying that they will mainly be used to pay dividends and buy back shares. With that in mind, maybe the pop in AAPL this morning is about more than just subscriptions.

Look, I have nothing against Apple doing this. It is what they are supposed to do. You could even argue that not taking nearly free money to boost the stock price and maybe the dividend would be a dereliction of duty to shareholders. Nor are the investors that will no doubt be lining up to buy these bonds doing anything illogical. When the 10-Year treasury is yielding around 0.68% a 135-basis point premium to the 30-year on debt issued by a company with well over $90 billion of cash on hand and operating cash flow of over $80 billion looks pretty attractive.

So, if neither the borrower nor the lenders can be faulted for their actions, what’s the problem? Well, it’s just that logically speaking, this can’t go on forever.

The Fed, and other central banks around the world, have created a situation where big, rich companies are borrowing vast amounts of money, not because they need it, but because they can. That creates two problems.

The first is that, just as it would be for your household, incurring unnecessary debt is not usually a good idea in the long run. Apart from anything else, it will lessen your ability to do so in the future, should circumstances change in such a way as to make it that you do need to borrow. Second, it squeezes out other potential borrowers, who may need loaned money to fulfill their potential, or even to survive. Even with the Fed handing out cash like candy, there is still a finite amount of money available to lend. A company like Apple taking billions of it out of the market, just because they can, will inevitably have an effect. In the grand scheme of things it is like government borrowing in that it denies access to funds for others and thus destroys wealth.

The two news stories combined are great for AAPL. An increased recurring revenue stream coupled with a big injection of cheap cash will fund massive share buybacks and a lot of future growth. That makes the stock look like a buy, even at these lofty highs, but there is a downside.

We are increasingly seeing two economies in the corporate world. As in society writ large, the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting squeezed. That is what happens in a capitalist system. Most regard it as a small price to pay for all the benefits of a free market, partially because history shows that privileged positions in society or corporations don’t last forever. However, when those at the top lose their positions, there is typically a period of disruption and turmoil. Let’s hope that that is still a long way off this time around.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.