Apple (AAPL) is Falling and GameStop (GME) is Flying; Why I'm Buying AAPL, not GME

Apple (AAPL) released their earnings yesterday after the market closed. They showed double digit growth in every business unit and beat expectations on both the top and bottom line. The stock moved lower in pre-market trading this morning. Meanwhile, shares in GameStop (GME), a company that has lost huge amounts of money in each of the last three quarters are, as I write, indicating an opening around $100 higher than yesterday’s close, which itself represented a one-day gain of nearly 135%. If that makes no sense to you, join the club.

Before we go any further, let me make something clear. I am long AAPL and if the current weakness continues, will probably buy more of the stock in the near future. I am sure many people are happy to hear that, I mean why trust the opinion of someone who doesn’t put their money where their mouth is, right?

However, SEC rules oblige me to make that point before or after discussing AAPL, lest my readers manipulate the stock to my advantage after reading that it may be a buy on the dip. Because daily volume in AAPL is measured in the hundreds of millions, to potentially manipulate the stock price, each of my readers would probably have to sell everything they own, then leverage the proceeds significantly, then use every penny to buy the stock in order to move it maybe a couple of points. Regardless, that doesn't matter in the end. The bottom line is that if I were to write something positive about a stock that I owned, without declaring that I owned it, I would risk prosecution.

That is, unless I did that on Reddit or some other social media platform.

Let me make something clear right off the bat: My point here is not that I think that GME buyers should be prosecuted, and it is certainly not that I feel sorry for the Wall Street guys who lost a bundle on their short GME positions when the people beat them at their own game. Like most people, my heart bleeds for these Wall Street guys. I mean, some of them may not be able to afford a new yacht this year and some bonuses may only be six figures this year. Oh, the pain and injustice of it all!

My point is simply that there is a reason this kind of thing is banned for me as a writer, even when it concerns a stock whose average daily volume is a tiny fraction of AAPL's, making it much more vulnerable to manipulation. It is to prevent me from making money at your expense by creating a hype-driven move, because reality will win out eventually. So, if you are a part of this phenomenon and own GME, don’t get greedy.

It cannot continue forever. At some point, those who started it will cash in and, because they bought so cheaply, their positions are now big enough on a relative basis to move the market. Once the reversal comes, it will happen as quickly as, if not quicker than, the initial move. You can make some juicy profits but should not fall into the trap of wanting to squeeze the absolute maximum out of it. As my first dealing room boss used to say, good traders always leave some meat on the bone for the next dog.

A friend of mine who made a very nice profit on GME this week said to me yesterday that this is about revenge, not greed, and I can see that. Even he, though, took a profit as a way of getting his revenge. The whole saga is dripping with irony as well, as I pointed out earlier in the week. There is something wonderful about ordinary traders and investors using one of Wall Street’s favorite manipulation techniques against them, and to hear short sellers squeal as they are “out manipulated” by the little guys is extremely satisfying. It is just the kind of situation for which the term “schadenfreude” was coined, but one simple fact remains:

Eventually, no matter how just the cause or how satisfying the revenge, reality always wins.

And the reality is that, while they have shown a remarkable ability to survive, GameStop faces a future that is uncertain at best. Apple, on the other hand, has just posted some great numbers, even though a large number of their flagship stores around the world remain closed, and they look set for continued growth for years to come. I know that at this point, fundamentals are irrelevant, but it won’t stay that way for long.

Spectacular short squeezes are nothing new, but they always end the same way. For reference, look up what happened with Dryships (DRYS) in late 2016. That stock jumped from $4 to well over $100 in just a few days, then lost over 80%, also in just a few days.

That is why, while it may not be sexy to buy AAPL and avoid GME, and while doing so may even make me a part of the evil empire in some people’s minds, that is exactly what I’ll be doing over the next couple of days. I am pretty sure that in a year or two, if not a day or two, the market will prove me right.

Do you want more of Martin? If you are familiar with Martin’s work, you will know that he brings a unique perspective to markets and actionable ideas based on that perspective. In addition to writing here, Martin also writes a free weekly newsletter with in-depth analysis and trade ideas focused on just one currently underperforming sector. To find out more and sign up for the free newsletter, just click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.