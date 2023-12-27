Apple (AAPL) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Apple (AAPL) closed at $193.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.07% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

The the stock of maker of iPhones, iPads and other products has risen by 1.39% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.89%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Apple in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.08, signifying a 10.64% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $117.31 billion, up 0.13% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.56 per share and a revenue of $393.42 billion, signifying shifts of +7.01% and +2.65%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Apple. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Apple boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Apple's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.42. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.72 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that AAPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Computer - Mini computers industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.67.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 95, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

