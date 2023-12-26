Apple (AAPL) Halts US Sales of Series 9 & Ultra 2 Watches

Apple AAPL announced that it halted sales of its Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United States, according to a report by 9to5 Mac. The company removed its flagship smartwatches from the online and physical Apple Stores.



The sales suspension for Apple Watches is a result of an ongoing patent dispute between Apple and medical device company Masimo. In October, the International Trade Commission (“ITC”) ruled that the blood oxygen sensor in the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 infringes on two Masimo patents.



Following the ITC decision, the case was sent to a 60-day Presidential Review Period within the Biden administration. President Biden had the authority to veto the ruling but he has chosen not to act.



In response to the ITC ruling, Apple chose to proactively comply by removing the devices from its website on Dec 21 and subsequently from Apple Stores after the specified date.



AAPL will continue to focus on the Apple Watch SE with new marketing materials, which lack the blood oxygen sensor and remain unaffected by the sales ban.



Apple’s Watch Ban to Affect Services Revenues

The impact of the ITC ban extends to the company's ability to replace out-of-warranty Apple Watch models. This includes all models ranging from the Apple Watch Series 6 to Series 8 and even the initial Apple Watch Ultra.



Consequently, users with older models featuring the blood oxygen sensor and experiencing issues out of warranty, will be unable to seek assistance from Apple for replacement or repair.



AAPL will still offer support for software-related issues, such as operating system reinstalls. Essentially, users with broken and out-of-warranty devices will have to wait until hardware replacements are permitted in the future.



After Dec 25, the company won't be able to facilitate exchanges for different Apple Watch models, even for purchases made before the ban. However, AAPL will still be able to replace accessories like bands, and watches can be returned for a full refund.



For the Services segment, Apple expects average revenues per week to grow at a similar strong double-digit rate as it did during the September quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2024 is pegged at $23.3 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.58%.

