Apple (AAPL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Apple (AAPL) closed at $165.23, marking a +0.01% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had gained 6.59% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.45% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Apple as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Apple to post earnings of $1.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $93.11 billion, down 4.29% from the year-ago period.

AAPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.03 per share and revenue of $388.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.31% and -1.41%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Apple should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% lower. Apple is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Apple has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.42 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.1, so we one might conclude that Apple is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that AAPL has a PEG ratio of 2.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AAPL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

