Apple (AAPL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Apple (AAPL) closed at $115.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.7% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.91%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had gained 0.3% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AAPL as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 29, 2020. On that day, AAPL is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $63.72 billion, down 0.51% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AAPL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AAPL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AAPL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.79, which means AAPL is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, AAPL's PEG ratio is currently 2.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Mini computers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

