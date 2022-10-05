Apple (AAPL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Apple (AAPL) closed at $146.40, marking a +0.21% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had lost 5.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.29%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Apple as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Apple to post earnings of $1.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $88.06 billion, up 5.64% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Apple. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower within the past month. Apple is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Apple is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.54. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.53.

Investors should also note that AAPL has a PEG ratio of 1.8 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Mini computers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.>>Show me how I could profit from the metaverse!



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.