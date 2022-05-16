Apple (AAPL) Expands TV+ Content With Kid & Family Shows

Apple AAPL is expanding its kids’ and family content portfolio for Apple TV+ this summer with all-new original series, specials and shorts.



Beginning Jul 8, the company will premiere Duck & Goose, an animated series based on The New York Times bestselling books by Tad Hills. Other shows include Best Foot Forward (Jul 22), Amber Brown (Jul 29) and Surfside Girls (Aug 19).



Returning shows include Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show (Jun 24), which will return for an all-new special and four original shorts.



Moreover, on Aug 12, Apple will debut Lucy’s School, a new Peanuts family special. Other shows like the critically acclaimed The Snoopy Show (Aug 5) are also returning with new episodes, alongside classic Peanuts titles (Aug 5) from Mendelson/Melendez Productions.

Apple TV+ Gaining Recognition

Apple TV+ is gaining recognition, with Ted Lasso winning multiple Emmy Awards and, most recently, CODA winning three Academy Awards. Apple TV+’s Academy Award win over primary streaming competitor Netflix’s NFLX The Power of the Dog has boosted Apple TV+’s position in the streaming industry as a serious competitor.



Apple Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Apple Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Apple Inc. Quote

Apple recently inked a multi-year exclusive deal with Playtone, headed by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman. Apple and Tom Hanks also recently completed the production of the WWII series, Masters of the Air.



The addition of prominent content creators like Hanks definitely boosts Apple’s prospects in the increasingly competitive streaming market currently dominated by Netflix, besides robust offerings from streaming services from Disney DIS and Amazon AMZN.



Apple has been trying to expand its footprint in different genres to attract viewers. Apple TV+ recently gained the rights to stream weekly Major League Baseball (“MLB”) games, including two Friday night games.



The announcement of the Apple-MLB deal marks Apple’s entry into the lucrative live sports market currently dominated by the likes of Disney (through ESPN and Fox Sports), NBC and CBS. Streaming service providers like Apple and Amazon are new entrants in this market space.



Amazon, however, is well ahead of Apple in this scenario. In 2021, the National Football League announced a new series of long-term TV deals, including a contract with Amazon, under which the latter's streaming service, prime video, became the exclusive broadcaster of Thursday Night Football, beginning with the 2022 season.



Meanwhile, Apple is rumored to have won the rights to the Sunday Ticket games of the NFL. NFL Sunday Ticket, which is an out-of-market sports package, broadcasts regular NFL games every week.



The rumored rights acquisition is in sync with Apple's plans to bring live sports to Apple TV+ in order to attract new subscribers to the platform.



Apple TV+ is offered at a lower price than its competitors in the United States. The low cost, along with great content, is expected to aid this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company in attracting subscribers in the long haul. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Apple shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector year to date. Apple shares are down 17.1% compared with the sector’s decline of 25.8%.

