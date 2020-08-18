Apple (AAPL) Expands Repair Shop Program to Mac Computers

Apple AAPL is making it easier for users to access repairs for Mac computers by expanding a program that allows independent repair shops to fix its devices.



Markedly, repair shops that qualify under the program will be able to access Apple-genuine tools, repair manuals, diagnostics, official parts and other resources they need to perform common out-of-warranty repairs on Mac devices. The program is free to sign up for and the repair training is free.



The news of the program’s expansion is timely, given that Apple’s stance on consumers’ right to repair their own devices is under investigation by the U.S. House Antitrust Subcommittee.



Notably, Apple had launched its program to let independent repair shops in the United States access genuine iPhone parts and the same training as Authorized Service Providers back in August 2019. This came after years of lobbying against state-level Right to Repair bills that would have compelled it to provide parts to independent shops.

Need for Program Expansion

The iPhone maker has long maintained a network of authorized service providers such as Best Buy to perform warranty work but smaller shops had complained that the program was too costly to join because of high volume commitments, leaving them without access to genuine Apple parts or the software tools needed to perform some repairs.



Apple’s use of specific and expensive parts, including Touch ID sensors, display replacements and battery mounting make it difficult to use an alternative. However, lack of availability of Apple’s genuine parts for local repair work has increased demand for third-party components and repairs, which can affect device functionality.



Notably, access to genuine repair agents has become an increasingly important consideration for customers who are holding on to their Mac computers for longer periods. This is partly because of the high cost of new devices.



Markedly, fiscal third-quarter Mac sales hit an all-time record in Japan and the rest of Asia-Pacific. It also achieved third-quarter sales records in the Americas and Europe. Additionally, more than half of the customers who purchased Macs during the quarter were new to the device.



Apple quoted a survey report from 451 Research, which stated that overall consumer satisfaction was 96% for Mac in the fiscal third quarter of 2020.



Moreover, discarded devices may not be recycled properly, resulting in growing e-waste and increasing demand for rare metals that are required for the manufacturing of new handsets. Independent shops under the program are suggested to inform customers whether they use genuine Apple parts for repair and send any salvaged Apple parts back to the company where they can be either refurbished or recycled.



Notably, after initially launching the Independent Repair Provider Program in the United States with 140 businesses serving 700 locations so far, it is now available in 32 countries in Europe and Canada.



The repair shops will complement Apple's global network of more than 5,000 Authorized Service Providers, and will have access to parts and tools at the same price as those providers.

