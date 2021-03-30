Apple (AAPL) Expands Apple TV+ Content With Documentaries

Apple AAPL is expanding Apple TV+’s documentary content portfolio. The iPhone-maker is set to release The Year Earth Changed, an original documentary special narrated by David Attenborough, on Apr 16, along with second seasons of Tiny World and Earth At Night In Color.



The special documentary, The Year Earth Changed, will showcase the positive effects of coronavirus-led lockdowns on nature and planet Earth.



Meanwhile, the docuseries Tiny World’s second season will showcase the planet’s smallest creatures through 3,160 hours of footage. Moreover, the Earth At Night In Color will present animal behavior at night time.



Both Tiny World and Earth At Night In Color will be featured in a special Earth Day room on Apple TV+ that will also include The Elephant Queen and Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth.

The Earth Day-focused portfolio of documentaries reflects Apple’s strategy on streaming a variety of content on Apple TV+ that keeps it relevant and contemporary to its audience. The company’s multiyear programming partnership with women’s rights activist and youngest Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzai, also reflects the trend.



Notably, Malala Yousafzai joins a long list of creative content developers for Apple TV+ that includes Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Will Smith, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Idris Elba, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani and Alfonso Cuaron.



Although Apple TV+ has failed to gain significant market share in the streaming space currently dominated by the likes of Netflix NFLX, Amazon AMZN and The Walt Disney DIS, its content has received critical acclaim due to these creative visionaries.



Markedly, Apple TV+’s Wolfwalkers has been nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars, while Greyhound, written by and starring Tom Hanks, has also won a nomination for Best Sound.



Apple TV+ is part of Apple’s Services business that has evolved as a major revenue contributor in the past couple of years as iPhone continues face significant competition. In first-quarter fiscal 2021, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s Services revenues grew 24% year over year and accounted for 14.1% of revenues. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

