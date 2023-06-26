Apple (AAPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Apple (AAPL) closed at $185.27, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had gained 6.41% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.46% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Apple as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.18, down 1.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $81.17 billion, down 2.16% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.99 per share and revenue of $384.34 billion, which would represent changes of -1.96% and -2.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Apple. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. Apple is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Apple currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.85, so we one might conclude that Apple is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that AAPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AAPL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AAPL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

