Apple (AAPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Apple (AAPL) closed at $119.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.45% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had lost 7.08% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

AAPL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AAPL to post earnings of $0.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 54.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $77.39 billion, up 32.71% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.48 per share and revenue of $336.56 billion, which would represent changes of +36.59% and +22.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AAPL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher within the past month. AAPL currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, AAPL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.15.

Meanwhile, AAPL's PEG ratio is currently 2.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computer - Mini computers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

