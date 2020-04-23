Apple (AAPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Apple (AAPL) closed at $275.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had gained 12.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 21.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 21.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AAPL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 30, 2020. On that day, AAPL is projected to report earnings of $2.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $53.44 billion, down 7.88% from the year-ago period.

AAPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.16 per share and revenue of $258 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.27% and -0.83%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AAPL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.44% lower within the past month. AAPL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, AAPL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.8, so we one might conclude that AAPL is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, AAPL's PEG ratio is currently 2.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Mini computers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

