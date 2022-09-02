Apple (AAPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Apple (AAPL) closed at $155.81, marking a -1.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had lost 4.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.49%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Apple as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Apple is projected to report earnings of $1.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $88.01 billion, up 5.58% from the year-ago period.

AAPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.10 per share and revenue of $392.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.73% and +7.21%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Apple. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. Apple currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Apple is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.88. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.75.

Meanwhile, AAPL's PEG ratio is currently 2.04. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AAPL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



