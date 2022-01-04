Apple (AAPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Apple (AAPL) closed at $179.70, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had gained 10.1% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.76% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Apple as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.89, up 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $118.36 billion, up 6.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.82 per share and revenue of $385.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.74% and +5.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Apple. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.89% higher. Apple is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Apple has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.26 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.2.

It is also worth noting that AAPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computer - Mini computers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.87 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

