Apple (AAPL) Bears the Brunt of a Price Target Cut

It was only just over a month ago that the world’s most valuable company was notching another all-time high. Since closing February 12th’s session trading for $327.2, Apple’s share price has dropped by 25%. Stranger things have happened, but it’s doubtful any bets were placed on Apple (AAPL) stock going for $246 at present.

When news of the coronavirus’ disruption in China started filtering out to the Street, Apple was among the first companies projected to take a hit. The concerns mostly revolved around disruptions to the supply chain. A huge amount of Apple product is assembled in China, and it produces half of all iPhones sold worldwide, in addition to being Apple's second largest smartphone market.

Walkley’s recent price target reduction is not based on a bearish out-look for the tech giant. On the contrary, Walkley predicts Apple’s user base numbers over 1.5 billion devices around the world will continue to “generate strong services revenue.” Furthermore, before the viral impact, the analyst was encouraged by the strong demand for the iPhone 11 line up. Lastly, the analyst also notes, in a surprising turn of events, large numbers of employees working from home could provide a shot term benefit to Mac sales, especially considering supply disruptions to PCs.

Still, in the short term, there are likely to be ramifications. Walkley said, “Following last month’s COVID-19 pre-announcement reductions to our estimates, we are further lowering our estimates given expectations for continued soft near-term results given the prolonged impact through at least Q3/F’20 on global smartphone supply and demand.” In the long term, though, Walkley remains bullish: “With the 5G upgrade cycle a potential benefit during 2021 and continued business mix shift towards high-margin Services, we believe the share price is compelling for longer-term investors… With $99B in net cash, Apple has a strong balance sheet to continue to invest and support long-term growth.”

Accordingly, Walkley reiterates a Buy on Apple, along with a reduction of the price target from $345 to $300. Investors are looking at a 21% gain, should the target be met over the next 12 months. (To watch Walkley’s track record, click here)

As expected, Apple gets plenty of attention from the Street. The tech giant’s Moderate Buy consensus rating breaks down into 24 Buys, 10 Holds and 2 Sells. With an average price of $324.94, the analysts forecast upside of 31%. (See Apple stock analysis on TipRanks)

