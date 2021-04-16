Apple (AAPL) Acquires Fathom Rights, Expands Content Portfolio

Apple AAPL is expanding Apple TV+’s content portfolio with documentaries. Per a 9TO5 Mac report, the iPhone-maker recently acquired rights to Fathom, which follows two scientists- Dr. Ellen Garland and Dr. Michelle Fournet - focused on the study of humpback whale songs and social communication. The documentary will premiere on Jun 25.



Apple also recently announced Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong–a documentary about Armstrong. The documentary, produced by Imagine Documentaries, is a part of Apple-Imagine’s partnership deal.



Further, Apple TV+ is set to release animated short film Blush, which is the first project to come from the multi-year partnership with Skydance Animation.



Moreover, Apple released The Year Earth Changed– an original documentary special narrated by David Attenborough, on Apr 16, along with second seasons of Tiny World and Earth At Night In Color.



The Earth Day-focused portfolio of documentaries reflects Apple’s focus on streaming a variety of content on Apple TV+ that keeps it relevant and contemporary to its audience. The company’s multi-year programming partnership with women’s rights activist and youngest Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzai, also reflects the trend.

Notably, Yousafzai joins a long list of creative content developers for Apple TV+ that includes Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Will Smith, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Idris Elba, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani and Alfonso Cuaron.



Although Apple TV+ has failed to gain significant market share in the streaming space currently dominated by the likes of Netflix NFLX, Amazon AMZN and The Walt Disney DIS, its content has received critical acclaim due to these creative visionaries.



Markedly, Apple TV+’s Wolfwalkers has been nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars, while Greyhound, written by and starring Tom Hanks, has also received a nomination for Best Sound.



Apple TV+ is a part of Apple's Services business that has evolved as a major revenue contributor in the past couple of years as the iPhone continues to face significant competition. In first-quarter fiscal 2021, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company's Services revenues grew 24% year over year and accounted for 14.1% of total revenues.

