Apple (AAPL) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can a strong Apple (AAPL) earnings report and confident guidance get the stock, which has been one of this year's biggest winners, moving back in the right direction?

The company is set to report third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. With the company projected to report declines in both revenues and earnings per share, the market has reversed course on the stock which earlier this month rallied to a new all-time high near $400. Last week the tech giant received a negative note from a Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall who referred to Apple’s valuation as “unsustainable.”

Hall, who had been underwater on Apple’s price movement, raised his price target to $299 from $263, which implies a 20% decline from current levels. Among other potential headwinds, Goldman cited slowing unit sales, ASPs, and unit growth. The firm also thinks not only may Apple delay its 5G iPhone release, the company is likely to avoid issuing guidance due to the pandemic. This is not the first time Goldman has downgraded Apple ahead of its earnings report. Back in April it didn't work out very well for Goldman’s timing.

Apple went on to crush its earnings results, sending its share price to all-time highs in the weeks that follow. But will this time be different? Due to of production and sales disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple last quarter pulled its guidance. There’s a chance the company might elect to do so again. Still, investors will be eager to know about launch dates for Apple’s next-generation iPhones. With rumors suggesting of possible delays, what Apple says (or does not say) will be dissected for clues.

In the three months that ended June, Wall Street expect the Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant to earn $2.26 per share on revenue of $52.24 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.18 per share on revenue of $53.81 billion. For the full year, ending September, earnings are expected to rise 4.3% year over year to $12.43 per share, while full-year revenue of $264.35 billion will rise 1.5% year over year.

Each quarter Apple is seemingly on trial to prove it is more than an iPhone shop. In may respects, the company has made significant strides. Apple’s non-iPhone segment which includes Services (App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music and iCloud) have grown impressively, delivering Q2 revenue of $13.3 billion — a company record. As of the second quarter, Services revenues accounted for 23% of Apple’s total revenue. With Apple making these services available in 20 new countries, that revenue percentage is poised to increase.

As such, the Street expects Apple not only to surpass its Q2 Services performance, but also sees upside revenue for its line of Macs and iPads — both of which were updated during the quarter. All of that said, the iPhone remains Apple’s bread-and-butter product. And while the investment thesis in Apple is certainly strengthened with a more diversified product portfolio, the iPhone super-cycle, particularly as it relates to 5G, trumps everything, at least in the near term.

All told, investors on Thursday will also pay close attention to Apple’s guidance, assuming it issues one, along with any coronavirus-focused updates. As for the stock, Apple has proven it is the gift that keeps on giving. Investors with long-term horizons of 12 to 18 months would do well to own the stock instead of trading it.

