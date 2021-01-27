Apple (AAPL) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

There’s little doubt that Apple’s (AAPL) latest-generation iPhone 12 — in all of its variants — has excited both consumers and investors. Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty called the iPhone 12 “Apple’s most successful product launch in the last five years.”

Reports suggests that the initial response on the device, which became officially available Oct. 23, has surpassed demand of prior launches. Apple will report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. Without question, this quarter will be all about expectations for the iPhone 12. Analysts have lauded the device, describing it as the most significant upgrade super-cycle of the iPhone since the iPhone 6 was launched.

Deemed more revolutionary, the iPhone 12 has struck a chord not only for its 5G capabilities, but also for features such as its world-facing LIDAR sensor which comes on the Pro models. But will device sales meet expectations for the holiday quarter? This is a big question mark given, unlike previous years, the company launched its new iPhones slightly later than usual due to the pandemic. But analysts broadly expected Apple to post its largest quarterly revenue total in its history, surpassing $100 billion fo the first time ever.

Investors will focus on the company’s guidance for any clues about how the new device will perform in the quarters ahead. Elsewhere, Apple has demonstrated that it is more than just a iPhone shop. Apple’s Services business, which now accounts for almost 22% of total revenue, surged last quarter to a record $14.5 billion, topping consensus of $14.12 billion. Investors and analysts will want to know if these strong trends can continue.

In the three months that ended December, Wall Street expect the Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant to earn $1.40 per share on revenue of $102.76 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.25 per share on revenue of $88.5 billion. For the full year, ending August, earnings are expected to rise 22.5% year over year to $4.02 per share, while full-year revenue of $317.68 billion will rise 15.7% year over year.

Tailwinds from remote-work and remote-learning trends is also expected to be a significant benefit during the quarter. Apple is expected to realize stronger sales in MacBooks, iMacs and iPads. The company’s wearables segment which includes its Apple Watch and AirPods wireless headphones has also posted strong sales, rising 25% last year. Notably, this was stronger than the services segment’s 16% rise.

In that vein, Apple’s paid subscriptions now stands at over 585 million, thanks to a sequential rise of more than 35 million in Q4. The company has spoken confidently about that trend and has said the company expects to reach 600 million before the end of the 2020. That’s a nice round number investors will focus on which underscores how well-diversified away from the iPhone Apple has become.

To keep with the diversification theme, analysts will also question the company about its rumored plans to enter the electric vehicle space. Assuming these trends remain positive, Apple stock — which currently trades at only seven time forward 12-month sales — will continue to rise.

