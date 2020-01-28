Apple (AAPL) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can a strong Apple (AAPL) earnings report and confident guidance sustain the stock’s momentum? Already up 9% year to date, Apple shares have skyrocketed 53% higher in six months, driven by a combination of factors, such as renewed excitement for the company’s new iPhones and services growth.

The company is set to report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. Albeit early, Apple stock is already one of the best-performers in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives believes the shares still have more room to run. Ives, who expects a beat-and-raise Tuesday, recently upped his price target from $350 to $400, arguing that Wall Street continues to underestimate the “magnitude of the 5G upgrade cycle."

Aside from the 5G excitement in iPhones and services, along with anticipation of a strong holiday quarter, investors will want to hear bullish commentary about the company’s prospects in China — its second-largest market. Now that the trade war is somewhat amicable, concerns about supply chain disruptions should no longer be an issue. And how Apple guides for Q2 (and full year) will indicate how the management expects its devices, namely iPhone 11, to perform ahead of the 5G refresh cycle.

In the three months that ended December, Wall Street expect the Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant to earn $4.54 per share on revenue of $88.43 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $4.18 per share on revenue of $84.31 billion. For the full year, ending September, earnings are expected to rise 10.5% year over year to $13.14 per share, while full-year revenue of $276.42 billion would rise 6% year over year.

The numbers Apple deliver Tuesday, along with it commentary about iPhone demand, could create even more distance between itself and its Dow peers. But the stock’s strong rally suggests there’s little room for error. In the fourth quarter, Apple beat consensus estimates on revenue and earnings, despite lighter-than-expected iPhone sales. Q4 revenue came in at $64 billion, beating the $62.99 billion estimate, while adjusted EPS was $3.03, 19 cents better than expected.

Thanks to an 18% growth in Apple’s services business and 54% growth in wearables, including the AirPods, total Q4 revenue was up despite 9% decline in iPhone sales. Even then, the 9% decline was better than the 15% drop in Q3. Elsewhere, the company subscription business, which includes subscription apps, grew 40% year-over-year in Q4. There’s now an estimated 450 million paid subscriptions on Apple’s platform.

As it stands, the Services business is now accounting for roughly 20% of Apple’s overall revenue, which is the level of diversification Apple is striving for. Investors will want to see if these positive trends can continue. Progress in China and the traction Apple makes in that region will be another major topic for analysts. Another area of focus will be the company’s plans to account for its new Apple TV+ streaming service.

It would seem Apple is operating on all cylinders. To the extent China revenue can continue to reaccelerate, combined with a top- and bottom-line beat, and, say, total Services revenue can reach $15 billion, not only will this affirm the strong surge in Apple stock, it will justify further gains ahead.

