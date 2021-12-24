Apple: Stronger than Ever as the Buyback King

Apple (AAPL) manufactures and sells a range of technology products, including smartphones, personal computers, tablets, and headphones. I am bullish on the stock.

If you could only buy and hold one stock and then someday bequeath it to your grandchildren, AAPL would be as good a choice as any.

It's a legacy business with vast influence, to the point where people willingly cough up $1,200+ for a smartphone mainly based on Apple's reputation.

Apple's not a big dividend payer, as the forward annual yield is a meager 0.51%. However, Apple's trailing 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 31.4 suggests that its stock isn't overpriced. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Indeed, the stock is so attractive that one company has been hoarding millions of AAPL shares - and this should bolster any Apple investor's confidence.

The Poster Child for Buybacks

Great companies love to invest in themselves - literally. Apple is no exception to this rule, and one financial expert spotted a clear trend when it comes to stock-share repurchases.

According to recent data from S&P Dow Jones Indices Senior Index Analyst Howard Silverblatt, around 53.8% of third-quarter stock buyback activity was fueled by the top 20 companies.

Can you guess which company was at the top of Silverblatt's top-20 list of third-quarter buyback kings?

Of course, it's none other than Apple. Reportedly, the company repurchased a staggering $20.45 billion worth of its own shares during the quarter.

"Apple continued to be the poster child for buybacks as it again spent the most of any issue, with the Q3 2021 expenditure ranked eighth highest in S&P history," Silverblatt commented.

This is significant, as it indicates Apple's confidence in itself as a successful business venture. In light of the company's major self-investment, anyone sitting on the fence should consider a long position in AAPL stock.

Stable Manufacturing Data

Don't get the wrong idea - investors shouldn't buy a stock just because the company's buying it.

With a gadget maker like Apple, manufacturing data is essential in assessing the company's future prospects. Fortunately, Apple's recently released numbers are absolutely outstanding.

According to Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty, iPhone build rates in the December quarter "remain stable," coming in at an 82 million-unit quarterly rate.

That throughput rate is quite impressive in a time when tech components are in short supply.

Furthermore, the Morgan Stanley analyst observed that the lead times for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models, as of December 21, were down to just two days, from 20 days one month prior to that.

Not only that, but China posted iPhone shipment growth of 46% year-over-year for the quarter through November. Again, it's evidence that Apple won't be slowed down even amid global supply-chain issues.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Apple has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 21 Buys, four Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. The average Apple price target of $175.28 implies 0.6% downside potential.

The Takeaway

Most Wall Street analysts seem to be bullish on AAPL stock, and who could really blame them?

Apple's P/E ratio suggests that the shares aren't particularly expensive - and the company's stock buybacks indicate the company's supreme confidence in itself.

So, it's likely that the buy-side analysts are spot-on with their optimistic outlook on AAPL stock. If you're in the market for an asset to buy, hold, and forget about, Apple is a core investment you can probably count on.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, David Moadel did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article. ​

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.