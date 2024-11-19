News & Insights

Appili Therapeutics Moves Forward with Aditxt Acquisition

November 19, 2024 — 07:46 am EST

Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A (TSE:APLI) has released an update.

Appili Therapeutics has received the final court approval for its acquisition by Aditxt, Inc., marking a significant milestone in the transaction process. This move will eventually lead to Appili’s delisting from the Toronto Stock Exchange. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2024, subject to remaining conditions.

