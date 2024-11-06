Appili Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Aditxt

Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A (TSE:APLI) has released an update.
Appili Therapeutics has announced that its shareholders have overwhelmingly approved a plan of arrangement for Aditxt Inc. to acquire all of its Class A common shares. This transaction marks a significant milestone for Appili as it aims to enhance its pipeline of anti-infective therapies and expand its reach in the medical countermeasure field.
