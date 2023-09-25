Appili gets US FDA approval for oral antibiotic solution

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday approved the use of Appili Therapeutics' APLI.TO liquid oral form of antibiotic drug metronidazole, giving an easier option to patients who often have difficulty taking injections or pills.

An injectable form of the drug, which is commonly used in the treatment of bacterial and parasitic infections, has been in shortage since early last year due to high demand and regulatory delays.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

