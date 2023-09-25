News & Insights

US Markets

Appili gets US FDA approval for oral antibiotic solution

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

September 25, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday approved the use of Appili Therapeutics' APLI.TO liquid oral form of antibiotic drug metronidazole, giving an easier option to patients who often have difficulty taking injections or pills.

An injectable form of the drug, which is commonly used in the treatment of bacterial and parasitic infections, has been in shortage since early last year due to high demand and regulatory delays.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.