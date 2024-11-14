News & Insights

Appier Group Reports Robust Financial Growth in 2024

November 14, 2024 — 02:30 am EST

Appier Group, Inc. (JP:4180) has released an update.

Appier Group, Inc. has reported strong financial growth for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, with a significant increase in both revenue and net income compared to the previous year. The company’s revenue surged by 30.7% to ¥24,574 million, while net income climbed by 223.8% to ¥1,240 million. This robust performance reflects Appier’s strategic initiatives and growth in market demand for its offerings.

