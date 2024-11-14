Appier Group Reports Robust Financial Growth in 2024

Appier Group, Inc. (JP:4180) has released an update.

Appier Group, Inc. has reported strong financial growth for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, with a significant increase in both revenue and net income compared to the previous year. The company’s revenue surged by 30.7% to ¥24,574 million, while net income climbed by 223.8% to ¥1,240 million. This robust performance reflects Appier’s strategic initiatives and growth in market demand for its offerings.

For further insights into JP:4180 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.