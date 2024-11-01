News & Insights

Appier Group, Inc. Treasury Share Acquisition Update

November 01, 2024 — 02:32 am EDT

Appier Group, Inc. (JP:4180) has released an update.

Appier Group, Inc. has reported the acquisition of 142,000 of its own shares, totaling JPY 239 million, through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in October 2024. This move is part of a broader plan approved by the Board of Directors to repurchase up to 1 million shares by the end of December 2024, with a maximum budget of JPY 1 billion. The initiative reflects the company’s strategy to potentially enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

