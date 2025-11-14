Markets

Appier Group 9-month Net Income Rises

November 14, 2025 — 05:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Appier Group reported that its nine month net income attributable to owners of the parent company was 1.66 billion yen compared to 1.24 billion yen, previous year. Earnings per share was 16.20 yen compared to 12.02 yen. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, revenue increased to 31.04 billion yen from 24.57 billion yen, last year.

For the year ending December 31, 2025, the company expects: net income attributable to owners of the parent company of 3.58 billion yen, and revenue of 45.47 billion yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.