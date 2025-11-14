Appier Group 9-month Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Appier Group reported that its nine month net income attributable to owners of the parent company was 1.66 billion yen compared to 1.24 billion yen, previous year. Earnings per share was 16.20 yen compared to 12.02 yen. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, revenue increased to 31.04 billion yen from 24.57 billion yen, last year.

For the year ending December 31, 2025, the company expects: net income attributable to owners of the parent company of 3.58 billion yen, and revenue of 45.47 billion yen.

