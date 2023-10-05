Appier Group (4180) Price Target Increased by 9.84% to 2,278.00

The average one-year price target for Appier Group (4180) has been revised to 2,278.00 / share. This is an increase of 9.84% from the prior estimate of 2,074.00 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,919.00 to a high of 2,730.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.75% from the latest reported closing price of 1,426.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Appier Group. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 34.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4180 is 0.60%, an increase of 6.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.83% to 3,279K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II holds 511K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares, representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4180 by 0.70% over the last quarter.

MJFOX - MATTHEWS JAPAN FUND Investor Class Shares holds 455K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares, representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4180 by 13.48% over the last quarter.

WIGTX - Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund Institutional Class holds 360K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares, representing an increase of 26.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4180 by 41.68% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 305K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4180 by 5.00% over the last quarter.

VIOPX - International Opportunities Fund holds 252K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

