Appian's (NASDAQ:APPN) Wonderful 391% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth

For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. You won't get it right every time, but when you do, the returns can be truly splendid. One bright shining star stock has been Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN), which is 391% higher than three years ago. And in the last week the share price has popped 7.4%. But this could be related to the buoyant market which is up about 3.2% in a week.

Because Appian made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years Appian has grown its revenue at 17% annually. That's a very respectable growth rate. Some shareholders might think that the share price rise of 70% per year is a lucky result, considering the level of revenue growth. After a price rise like that many will have the business, and plenty of them will be wondering whether the price moved too high, too fast.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:APPN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 7th 2021

If you are thinking of buying or selling Appian stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Appian's total shareholder return last year was 285%. That gain actually surpasses the 70% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Appian on your watchlist. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Appian better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Appian is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Of course Appian may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.