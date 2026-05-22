Appian vs. Pegasystems: Which Automation Stock Is the Better Buy?

Enterprise automation and AI-driven workflow software remain among the most important themes in enterprise technology spending in 2026. As companies attempt to modernize legacy systems, automate complex workflows and operationalize artificial intelligence safely, platforms that combine process orchestration with AI capabilities are gaining strategic importance. Two companies standing out in this space are Appian APPN and Pegasystems PEGA



Both companies operate at the intersection of low-code development, workflow automation, enterprise modernization and AI-enabled orchestration. They are also increasingly positioning themselves as providers of “enterprise-grade AI” capable of delivering reliable and governed automation in highly regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare, telecom and government.



Importantly, both stocks have witnessed sharp selloffs this year despite solid long-term AI opportunities. Investors are now trying to determine which company offers the stronger combination of growth, execution, valuation and long-term upside potential.



Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for Appian Stock

Appian continues to position itself as one of the more focused enterprise AI and process automation players in the market. The company’s strategy revolves around embedding AI into mission-critical workflows where reliability, governance and precision are essential. Management repeatedly emphasized during the latestearnings callthat enterprises increasingly want “serious AI” rather than experimental AI deployments.



The company delivered a strong first-quarter 2026 performance. Cloud subscriptions revenue increased 25% year over year to $124.5 million, while total revenue grew 21% to $202.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA improved to $26.6 million. Appian also reported cloud net ARR expansion of 115%, reflecting strong customer retention and upsell momentum.



AI adoption appears to be accelerating across Appian’s customer base. Management noted that nearly 40% of Appian customers have already purchased AI-inclusive license tiers. The company is seeing strong traction for products such as DocCenter, which automates document processing with more than 95% accuracy in some deployments.



Another major growth driver is legacy modernization. Appian believes enterprises increasingly want to consolidate outdated applications onto modern low-code platforms. Management highlighted several large modernization wins during the quarter, including deals with an automotive manufacturer and telecom operator.



Appian also appears to be benefiting from enterprises seeking AI flexibility rather than dependence on a single model provider. Its “AI-agnostic” positioning and data fabric architecture may help customers avoid vendor lock-in.



However, challenges remain. Despite improving profitability, Appian still operates at a smaller scale compared with larger enterprise software peers. Investors also reacted negatively to its softer near-term guidance following first-quarter earnings. The company continues to face intense competition from larger workflow automation vendors and hyperscaler-backed AI ecosystems.



Additionally, Appian’s valuation remains relatively demanding despite the stock’s sharp decline. Investors may also remain cautious given the company’s exposure to enterprise software spending cycles and longer deal closures in uncertain macroeconomic environments.



Still, Appian’s improving profitability profile, strong AI positioning and accelerating cloud business provide a favorable long-term backdrop.

The Case for Pegasystems Stock

Pegasystems remains one of the most established enterprise workflow and decisioning software providers in the market. The company has decades of experience serving large enterprises across financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecom and government sectors. Its growing AI positioning is now centered around Pega Blueprint and what management calls “predictable AI.”



Pega’s core argument is similar to Appian’s: enterprises require governed, explainable and reliable AI rather than uncontrolled AI-generated workflows. During the latestearnings call management repeatedly emphasized that enterprises need structured orchestration platforms capable of managing AI safely within mission-critical operations.



The company’s Blueprint AI offering is emerging as a key growth catalyst. Management stated that Blueprint helps enterprises redesign workflows and accelerate modernization while maintaining governance and scalability.



Pegasystems also continues to benefit from strong cloud momentum. Pega Cloud ACV increased 29% year over year, while total ACV rose 12%. The company generated more than $200 million in cash flow from operations and free cash flow during the quarter, highlighting strong cash-generation capabilities.



One of Pega’s biggest advantages is its large enterprise footprint and deep customer relationships. The company remains deeply embedded within complex enterprise workflows, particularly in highly regulated industries where switching costs are high.



Pega is also benefiting from increasing enterprise interest in legacy modernization. Management highlighted customer examples involving telecom, banking and insurance companies modernizing critical systems through Blueprint-driven workflows.



However, Pegasystems faces some important headwinds. Total first-quarter revenue declined 10% year over year to $430 million due largely to ongoing shifts in revenue mix and subscription license trends. Earnings also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate during the quarter.



While Pega’s cloud transition continues to progress successfully, the company is still managing the challenges associated with migrating toward a more recurring-revenue-heavy business model. Some investors also remain concerned about slowing overall revenue growth relative to younger AI-native software peers.



In addition, while Pega’s AI messaging is compelling, the company must continue proving that Blueprint and Predictable AI can sustain durable high-growth momentum over the long run.

Market Performance Reflects Investor Caution

Both stocks have struggled significantly in 2026 despite improving enterprise AI narratives. In the year-to-date period, shares of Appian and Pegasystems have plunged 40.3% and 42.6%, respectively. Both have badly underperformed the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 16.7% gain and the S&P 500’s 9.2% rise during the same period.



The weakness reflects broader investor caution toward enterprise software names amid valuation concerns, macro uncertainty and shifting expectations around AI monetization.



Still, the sharp pullbacks may also create opportunities for long-term investors willing to tolerate volatility.

APPN vs PEGA Price Performance (YTD)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation Picture Favors Pegasystems

Valuation currently gives Pegasystems a clear edge. PEGA trades at 11.89X forward 12-month earnings, significantly below Appian’s 20.38X multiple.



Appian’s premium valuation reflects investor expectations for stronger long-term cloud growth and AI monetization potential. The company also carries a stronger VGM Score of B compared with Pegasystems’ VGM Score of C. Appian benefits from a Growth Score of A, while Pegasystems carries a Value Score of B.



However, Pegasystems’ lower valuation and stronger free cash flow generation provide a more conservative risk-reward profile.

Estimate Revisions Remain Positive for Both Stocks

Estimate revisions remain favorable for both companies, suggesting analysts continue to see healthy long-term demand trends.



Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Appian’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) increased to 91 cents from 89 cents. Earnings are expected to grow 49.2% in 2026 on 13.3% revenue growth. For 2027, EPS is projected to rise another 14.8% with revenue growth of 10.6%.

APPN EPS Estimate



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meanwhile, Pegasystems’ 2026 EPS estimate increased slightly to $2.76 from $2.75 over the same period. Earnings are expected to grow 31.4% in 2026 on 13.5% revenue growth. For 2027, EPS is projected to increase 11.5% with revenue growth of 11.3%.

PEGA EPS Estimate



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Both companies, therefore, continue to benefit from healthy AI and enterprise modernization demand trends.

Which Stock Is the Better Buy Now?

Both Appian and Pegasystems remain well-positioned to benefit from the growing enterprise need for AI-enabled workflow automation, process orchestration and legacy modernization.



Pegasystems offers stronger scale, deeper enterprise relationships, robust free cash flow generation and a significantly cheaper valuation. Its Blueprint AI platform is also gaining traction as enterprises increasingly prioritize governed and explainable AI deployments.



However, Appian appears to offer stronger long-term upside potential at current levels. The company is growing materially faster, demonstrating improving profitability and benefiting from accelerating AI adoption across its customer base. Its focused positioning around AI-enabled process orchestration and modernization is likely to support stronger revenue expansion over time. That said, Appian’s higher valuation and smaller scale also make it a riskier investment.



With both stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), risk-tolerant investors seeking higher long-term growth may prefer Appian, while more conservative investors may find Pegasystems’ valuation and cash-generation profile more attractive in the current environment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.