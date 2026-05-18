Is Appian Stock a Buy After the Chief Revenue Officer Acquired Over 5,000 Shares?

Key Points

Chief Revenue Officer Mark Dorsey acquired 5,227 shares, representing a transaction value of approximately $100,000 at a weighted average price of around $19.13 per share on May 13, 2026.

This purchase increased his direct holdings by 59.63%, raising his total from 8,766 shares to 13,993 shares post-transaction.

The transaction was executed solely through direct ownership, with no indirect or derivative security involvement.

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Mark Dorsey, Chief Revenue Officer of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN), a low-code automation platform provider, reported the direct acquisition of 5,227 shares of Common Stock in multiple open-market transactions on May 13, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 5,227 Transaction value ~$100,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 13,993 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$267,700

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($19.13).

Key questions

What is the significance of this transaction in the context of Mark Dorsey's historical activity at Appian?

This is the first open-market purchase by Dorsey in the disclosed history, marking a 59.63% increase in direct holdings, whereas all prior transactions were administrative with no change in economic exposure.

This is the first open-market purchase by Dorsey in the disclosed history, marking a 59.63% increase in direct holdings, whereas all prior transactions were administrative with no change in economic exposure. How does the transaction price compare to recent pricing levels and the one-year share performance?

The weighted average purchase price of $19.13 per share was above the May 13, 2026 closing price, and the stock has declined 39.98% over the past year as of the transaction date.

The weighted average purchase price of $19.13 per share was above the May 13, 2026 closing price, and the stock has declined 39.98% over the past year as of the transaction date. Were there any derivative or plan-based mechanics involved in this acquisition?

No options, derivatives, or indirect holdings were involved; the entire transaction was a direct open-market purchase with no indication of a pre-arranged trading plan.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.43 billion Revenue (TTM) $762.69 million Net income (TTM) $0.89 million 1-year price change (39.98%)

* 1-year price change calculated using May 13, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Appian offers a low-code automation platform enabling customers to build forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and user interfaces, complemented by professional and customer support services.

The company serves a diverse client base across financial services, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation sectors.

Appian operates at scale in the enterprise software market, providing a robust low-code automation platform designed to accelerate digital transformation for organizations.

The company’s strategy centers on enabling rapid application development and process automation, reducing the need for manual coding and increasing operational efficiency. Appian’s broad industry reach and focus on recurring revenue underpin its competitive positioning in the technology sector.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 13 purchase of Appian shares by its Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Dorsey, suggests he is bullish on the stock. The company was one of the many software businesses that were caught up in a sell-off during the first quarter of 2026.

Wall Street became worried that artificial intelligence would replace software companies, such as Appian, leading to its stock falling to a 52-week low of $18.63 on May 14, the day after Dorsey’s purchase. It appears he felt shares had reached an attractive price level and bought.

Despite Wall Street’s fears, Appian’s business is doing well. It ended 2025 with revenue of $726.9 million, up from the prior year’s $617 million. The company expects 2026 sales to continue growing, forecasting between $819 million and $831 million.

With the fall in its share price, Appian’s price-to-sales ratio of two is around a low point for the past year. This suggests now is a good time to buy the stock.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Appian. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.