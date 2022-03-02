World Markets

Appian seeks compensation from Sibanye-Stillwater for dropping Brazil mine deal

Helen Reid Reuters
JOHANNESBURG, March 2 (Reuters) - Investment firm Appian Capital Advisory has served South African miner Sibanye-Stillwater SSWJ.J with a notice of claim seeking compensation for the latter's termination of a planned billion-dollar acquisition of two nickel mines in Brazil.

Appian, a London-based investment company which advises two affiliated private equity funds which in turn own the Brazilian mines, said the transaction was worth more than $1.2 billion and called Sibanye's failure to close on it "unlawful".

Sibanye-Stillwater declined to comment.

