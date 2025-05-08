Appian Reports Improved Q1 2025 Financial Results with Growth in Cloud Subscription Revenue and Positive Adjusted EBITDA

Appian reported Q1 2025 financial results, highlighting revenue growth and reduced net losses alongside positive adjusted EBITDA.

Appian Corporation announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting a significant reduction in net losses and achieving positive adjusted EBITDA for the third consecutive quarter, along with $45 million in operating cash flow. The company reported cloud subscription revenue of $99.8 million, up 15% year-over-year, and total revenue of $166.4 million, reflecting an 11% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Appian's GAAP net loss narrowed to $1.2 million, improving from a $32.9 million loss in Q1 2024. Additionally, the company provided guidance for the upcoming quarters, expecting continued growth in cloud subscriptions revenue and total revenue for the full year 2025. Recent highlights included accolades for partner and innovation achievements and the successful integration of AI into its platform.

Cloud subscriptions revenue increased by 15% year-over-year to $99.8 million, indicating strong demand for the company's services.

Adjusted EBITDA turned positive at $16.8 million, a significant improvement compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss in the prior year.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $45.0 million, up from $18.9 million a year earlier, showcasing improved cash flow management.

Cloud subscriptions revenue retention rate reached 112%, demonstrating high customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Despite a reported narrowing of net losses, Appian still posted a GAAP net loss of $(1.2) million, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

The company's guidance for Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2025 projects a loss between $(5.0) million and $(2.0) million, highlighting potential difficulties in achieving profitability in the near term.

Appian announced a non-GAAP net loss per share expectation for Q2 2025 between $(0.15) and $(0.11), suggesting continued struggles to generate positive earnings amidst growth efforts.

What are Appian's first quarter 2025 revenue figures?

Appian reported total revenue of $166.4 million, an 11% increase from Q1 2024.

How much did Appian's cloud subscriptions revenue grow?

Cloud subscriptions revenue was $99.8 million, representing a 15% increase compared to Q1 2024.

What is the adjusted EBITDA for Appian in Q1 2025?

Appian's adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was $16.8 million, up from a loss of $(1.3) million in Q1 2024.

What was Appian's net loss in the first quarter of 2025?

Appian reported a GAAP net loss of $(1.2) million, significantly improved from $(32.9) million in Q1 2024.

What financial outlook does Appian provide for the full year 2025?

Appian expects full-year 2025 total revenue to be between $680.0 million and $688.0 million, a 10% to 12% increase year-over-year.

MCLEAN, Va., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“In Q1, Appian continued to demonstrate our earnings potential, with narrowing net losses, our third straight quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA, and $45 million in operating cash flow,” said Matt Calkins, CEO & Founder.







First





Quarter





2025





Financial Highlights:











Revenue:



Cloud subscriptions revenue was $99.8 million, up 15% compared to the first quarter of 2024. Total subscriptions revenue, which includes sales of our cloud subscriptions, on-premises term license subscriptions, and maintenance and support, increased 14% year-over-year to $134.4 million. Professional services revenue was $32.1 million, flat compared to the first quarter of 2024. Total revenue was $166.4 million, up 11% compared to the first quarter of 2024. Cloud subscriptions revenue retention rate was 112% as of March 31, 2025.



Cloud subscriptions revenue was $99.8 million, up 15% compared to the first quarter of 2024. Total subscriptions revenue, which includes sales of our cloud subscriptions, on-premises term license subscriptions, and maintenance and support, increased 14% year-over-year to $134.4 million. Professional services revenue was $32.1 million, flat compared to the first quarter of 2024. Total revenue was $166.4 million, up 11% compared to the first quarter of 2024. Cloud subscriptions revenue retention rate was 112% as of March 31, 2025.





Operating loss and non-GAAP operating income (loss):



GAAP operating loss was $(0.8) million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $(19.5) million for the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP operating income was $14.3 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $(3.7) million for the first quarter of 2024.



GAAP operating loss was $(0.8) million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $(19.5) million for the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP operating income was $14.3 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $(3.7) million for the first quarter of 2024.





Net loss and non-GAAP net income (loss):



GAAP net loss was $(1.2) million, compared to $(32.9) million for the first quarter of 2024. GAAP net loss per share was $(0.02) for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $(0.45) for the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income was $9.8 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(6.8) million for the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.13, compared to the $(0.09) net loss per share for the first quarter of 2024.



GAAP net loss was $(1.2) million, compared to $(32.9) million for the first quarter of 2024. GAAP net loss per share was $(0.02) for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $(0.45) for the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income was $9.8 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(6.8) million for the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.13, compared to the $(0.09) net loss per share for the first quarter of 2024.





Adjusted EBITDA:



Adjusted EBITDA was $16.8 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $(1.3) million for the first quarter of 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA was $16.8 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $(1.3) million for the first quarter of 2024.





Cash flows:



Net cash provided by operating activities was $45.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $18.9 million of net cash provided by operating activities for the same period in 2024.







A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables following the financial statements in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”







Recent Business Highlights





:









Financial Outlook:







As of May 8, 2025, guidance for 2025 is as follows:









Second





Quarter





2025





Guidance:







Cloud subscriptions revenue is expected to be between $101.0 million and $103.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of 14% to 16%.





Total revenue is expected to be between $158.0 million and $162.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 8% to 11%.





Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $(5.0) million and $(2.0) million.





Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $(0.15) and $(0.11), assuming weighted average common shares outstanding of 74.8 million.

















Full Year





2025





Guidance



:





Cloud subscriptions revenue is expected to be between $419.0 million and $423.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of 14% to 15%.





Total revenue is expected to be between $680.0 million and $688.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 10% to 12%.





Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $40.0 million and $46.0 million.





Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be between $0.18 and $0.26, assuming weighted average common shares outstanding of 75.1 million.







About Appian







Appian is The Process Company. We deliver a software platform that helps organizations run better processes that reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and gain a strategic edge. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world’s largest companies across various industries. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Appian provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial performance measures. Appian uses these non-GAAP financial performance measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Appian’s management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Appian’s performance by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. Appian believes both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Appian’s performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance as well as comparisons to competitors’ operating results. Appian believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by Appian’s institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of Appian’s business.





The non-GAAP financial performance measures include the following: non-GAAP subscriptions cost of revenue, non-GAAP professional services cost of revenue, non-GAAP total cost of revenue, non-GAAP total operating expense, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP income tax expense, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted. These non-GAAP financial performance measures exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, unrealized foreign exchange rate gains and losses, certain non-ordinary litigation-related expenses consisting of legal and other professional fees associated with the Pegasystems cases (net of insurance reimbursements), or Litigation Expense, amortization of the judgment preservation insurance policy, or JPI Amortization, severance costs related to involuntary reductions in our workforce, or Severance Costs, lease impairment and lease-related charges associated with actions taken to reduce the footprint of our leased office spaces, or Lease Impairment and Lease-Related Charges, and a short-swing profit disgorgement paid to us by a shareholder, or Short-Swing Profit Payment. While some of these items may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in the evaluation of our earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when analyzing current results and trends compared to other periods as these items can vary significantly from period to period depending on specific underlying transactions or events that may occur. Therefore, while we may incur or recognize these types of expenses in the future, we believe removing these items for purposes of calculating our non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a more focused presentation of our ongoing operating performance.





Appian also discusses adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial performance measure it believes offers a useful view of the overall operation of its businesses. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss before (1) other expense (income), net, (2) interest expense, (3) income tax expense, (4) depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets, (5) stock-based compensation expense, (6) Litigation Expense, (7) JPI Amortization, and (8) Lease Impairment and Lease-Related Charges. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA is net loss. Users should consider the limitations of using adjusted EBITDA, including the fact this measure does not provide a complete measure of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to purport to be an alternative to net loss as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.





The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and Appian’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, see the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release.





Appian provides guidance ranges for non-GAAP net income (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA; however, we are not able to reconcile these amounts to their comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable, subject to high variability, dependent on future events outside of our control, and cannot be predicted. In addition, Appian believes such reconciliations could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors. The actual effect of the reconciling items that Appian may exclude from these non-GAAP expense numbers, when determined, may be significant to the calculation of the comparable GAAP measures.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding Appian’s future financial and business performance for the second quarter and full year 2025, future investment by Appian in its go-to-market initiatives, increased demand for the Appian Platform, market opportunity and plans and objectives for future operations, including Appian’s ability to drive continued subscriptions revenue and total revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Appian has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Appian believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties associated with Appian’s ability to grow its business and manage its growth, Appian’s ability to sustain its revenue growth rate, continued market acceptance of Appian’s Platform and adoption of low-code solutions to drive digital transformation, the fluctuation of Appian’s operating results due to the length and variability of its sales cycle, competition in the markets in which Appian operates, AI being a disruptive set of technologies that may affect the markets for Appian’s software dramatically and in unpredictable ways, risks and uncertainties associated with the composition and concentration of Appian’s customer base and their demand for its platform and satisfaction with the services provided by Appian, Appian’s ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, Appian’s strategic relationships with third parties, and additional risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of Appian’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Appian operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Appian’s management to predict all risks, nor can Appian assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Appian may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, Appian cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Appian is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.







Investor Contact







Jack Andrews





Vice President, Investor Relations





investors@appian.com







Media Contact







Valerie Miller





Senior Manager, Media Relations North America





pr@appian.com



























APPIAN CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(in thousands, except par value and share data)

























As of

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













Assets

























Current assets























Cash and cash equivalents





$





134,982













$





118,552













Short-term investments and marketable securities









64,716

















41,308













Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,323 and $3,396, respectively









136,037

















195,069













Deferred commissions, current









34,858

















36,630













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









41,309

















43,984















Total current assets











411,902

















435,543













Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $34,326 and $32,142, respectively









36,330

















37,109













Goodwill









26,546

















25,555













Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $5,842 and $5,341, respectively









2,032

















2,240













Right-of-use assets for operating leases









31,645

















31,081













Deferred commissions, net of current portion









58,457

















60,540













Deferred tax assets









4,388

















4,129













Other assets









21,599

















24,842















Total assets







$





592,899













$





621,039















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit

























Current liabilities























Accounts payable





$





6,574













$





4,322













Accrued expenses









13,825

















11,388













Accrued compensation and related benefits









26,487

















34,223













Deferred revenue









258,582

















281,760













Debt









9,598

















9,598













Operating lease liabilities









12,798

















12,378













Other current liabilities









2,518

















1,087















Total current liabilities











330,382

















354,756













Long-term debt









238,426

















240,826













Non-current operating lease liabilities









51,518

















52,189













Deferred revenue, non-current









3,944

















5,477













Other non-current liabilities









374

















431















Total liabilities











624,644

















653,679















Stockholders’ deficit























Class A common stock—par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and 43,132,115 and 42,938,701 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









4

















4













Class B common stock—par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized as March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and 31,088,085 and 31,090,085 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









3

















3













Additional paid-in capital









597,086

















591,281













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(15,507





)













(11,774





)









Accumulated deficit









(613,331





)













(612,154





)











Total stockholders’ deficit











(31,745





)













(32,640





)











Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit







$





592,899













$





621,039











































APPIAN CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024





















(unaudited)













Revenue























Subscriptions





$





134,352













$





117,694













Professional services









32,074

















32,141















Total revenue











166,426

















149,835















Cost of revenue























Subscriptions









14,894

















12,270













Professional services









24,024

















25,727















Total cost of revenue











38,918

















37,997















Gross profit











127,508

















111,838















Operating expenses























Sales and marketing









54,553

















58,156













Research and development









39,517

















39,771













General and administrative









34,272

















33,446















Total operating expenses











128,342

















131,373















Operating loss











(834





)













(19,535





)











Other non-operating (income) expense























Other (income) expense, net









(5,716





)













8,207













Interest expense









5,318

















5,646















Total other non-operating (income) expense











(398





)













13,853















Loss before income taxes











(436





)













(33,388





)









Income tax expense (benefit)









741

















(465





)











Net loss







$





(1,177





)









$





(32,923





)









Net loss per share:





















Basic and diluted





$





(0.02





)









$





(0.45





)









Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic and diluted









74,094

















73,300







































































APPIAN CORPORATION









STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE









(in thousands)

























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024





















(unaudited)











Cost of revenue





















Subscriptions





$





243













$





213













Professional services









1,407

















1,578













Operating expenses





















Sales and marketing









2,188

















2,527













Research and development









2,938

















3,001













General and administrative









3,263

















3,287















Total stock-based compensation expense







$





10,039













$





10,606











































APPIAN CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(in thousands)

























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Cash flows from operating activities























Net loss





$





(1,177





)









$





(32,923





)











Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities























Stock-based compensation









10,039

















10,606













Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets









2,446

















2,361













Bad debt expense









(125





)













(135





)









Amortization of debt issuance costs









150

















140













Benefit for deferred income taxes









(163





)













(450





)









Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net









(3,989





)













11,806















Changes in assets and liabilities











—

















—













Accounts receivable









60,259

















40,061













Prepaid expenses and other assets









6,107

















(2,245





)









Deferred commissions









3,855

















1,569













Accounts payable and accrued expenses









4,755

















5,187













Accrued compensation and related benefits









(9,306





)













(8,703





)









Other current and non-current liabilities









507

















1,944













Deferred revenue









(27,554





)













(10,120





)









Operating lease assets and liabilities









(838





)













(232





)











Net cash provided by operating activities











44,966

















18,866















Cash flows from investing activities























Proceeds from maturities of investments









13,611

















9,657













Purchases of investments









(37,037





)













—













Purchases of property and equipment









(651





)













(2,198





)











Net cash (used by) provided by investing activities











(24,077





)













7,459















Cash flows from financing activities























Proceeds from borrowings









—

















50,000













Payments for debt issuance costs









—

















(463





)









Debt repayments









(2,500





)













(1,250





)









Repurchase of common stock









—

















(50,019





)









Payments for employee taxes related to the net share settlement of equity awards









(3,199





)













(2,862





)









Proceeds from exercise of common stock options









190

















345















Net cash used by financing activities











(5,509





)













(4,249





)











Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents











1,050

















(1,319





)











Net increase in cash and cash equivalents











16,430

















20,757















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period











118,552

















149,351















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period







$





134,982













$





170,108



































Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:























Cash paid for interest





$





5,018













$





5,325













Cash paid for income taxes





$





798













$





751















Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing information:























Accrued capital expenditures





$





784













$





484







































































APPIAN CORPORATION









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES









(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

























GAAP





Measure













Stock-Based





Compensation













Litigation





Expenses













JPI





Amortization













Lease





Impairment





and





Lease-Related





Charges













Unrealized





Foreign Exchange





Gains and Losses













Non-GAAP





Measure













Three Months Ended March 31, 2025











Subscriptions cost of revenue





$





14,894













$





(243





)









$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—













$





14,651













Professional services cost of revenue









24,024

















(1,407





)













—

















—

















—

















—

















22,617













Total cost of revenue









38,918

















(1,650





)













—

















—

















—

















—

















37,268













Total operating expense









128,342

















(8,389





)













(1,712





)













(3,084





)













(312





)













—

















114,845













Operating (loss) income









(834





)













10,039

















1,712

















3,084

















312

















—

















14,313













Non-operating (income) expense









(5,716





)













—

















—

















—

















—

















4,016

















(1,700





)









Income tax impact of above items









741

















455

















—

















—

















—

















(267





)













929













Net (loss) income









(1,177





)













9,584

















1,712

















3,084

















312

















(3,749





)













9,766













Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted



(





a,b)







$





(0.02





)









$





0.13













$





0.02













$





0.04













$





—













$





(0.05





)









$





0.13











































































Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



































Subscriptions cost of revenue





$





12,270













$





(213





)









$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—













$





12,057













Professional services cost of revenue









25,727

















(1,578





)













—

















—

















—

















—

















24,149













Total cost of revenue









37,997

















(1,791





)













—

















—

















—

















—

















36,206













Total operating expense









131,373

















(8,815





)













(742





)













(4,504





)













—

















—

















117,312













Operating (loss) income









(19,535





)













10,606

















742

















4,504

















—

















—

















(3,683





)









Non-operating expense (income)









8,207

















—

















—

















—

















—

















(11,848





)













(3,641





)









Income tax impact of above items









(465





)













604

















—

















—

















—

















935

















1,074













Net (loss) income









(32,923





)













10,002

















742

















4,504

















—

















10,913

















(6,762





)









Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted





$





(0.45





)









$





0.14













$





0.01













$





0.06













$





—













$





0.15













$





(0.09





)











(a)



Per share amounts do not foot due to rounding.







(b)



Accounts for the impact of 0.4 million shares of dilutive securities.



























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA:























GAAP net loss





$





(1,177





)









$





(32,923





)









Other (income) expense, net









(5,716





)













8,207













Interest expense









5,318

















5,646













Income tax expense (benefit)









741

















(465





)









Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets









2,446

















2,361













Stock-based compensation expense









10,039

















10,606













Litigation Expenses









1,712

















742













JPI Amortization









3,084

















4,504













Lease Impairment and Lease-Related Charges









312

















—













Adjusted EBITDA





$





16,759













$





(1,322





)





















