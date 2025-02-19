Appian Reports 19% Increase in Fourth Quarter Cloud Subscription Revenue, Achieving $98.9 Million

Appian reported a 19% increase in fourth quarter cloud subscription revenue, reflecting strong annual financial performance.

Appian reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, highlighting a 19% year-over-year increase in cloud subscription revenue to $98.9 million for Q4 and a 21% increase to $368.0 million for the full year. Total revenue for Q4 rose 15% to $166.7 million, while total annual revenue increased 13% to $617 million. The company achieved a significant turnaround in profitability, with GAAP operating income of $5 million in Q4, compared to a loss of $16.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Although Appian reported a net loss of $13.6 million for Q4, it showed improvements in cash flow, generating $13.9 million from operations, compared to cash used in the previous year. Looking ahead, Appian provided guidance for 2025, predicting continued growth in cloud subscription revenues between $419 million and $421 million.

Fourth quarter cloud subscription revenue increased 19% year-over-year to $98.9 million, indicating strong growth in the company's core offerings.

Full year cloud subscription revenue rose 21% year-over-year to $368.0 million, demonstrating sustainable growth over the entire fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $21.2 million, a significant increase compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2023, highlighting improved operational efficiency.

Despite a net loss, GAAP operating income improved to $5.0 million from a loss of $(16.8) million in the previous year, showcasing enhanced financial performance.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $(13.6) million, compared to $(10.0) million for the fourth quarter of 2023, highlighting an increase in losses despite revenue growth.

GAAP net loss for the full year 2024 was $(92.3) million, a substantial loss that, although improved from $(111.4) million in 2023, still signifies ongoing financial challenges for the company.

Professional services revenue decreased to $126.5 million in 2024 from $133.0 million in 2023, indicating potential issues with service demand or market competition.

$APPN Insider Trading Activity

$APPN insiders have traded $APPN stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 59 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP ABDIEL has made 59 purchases buying 493,104 shares for an estimated $15,605,114 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM D. MCCARTHY sold 700 shares for an estimated $27,146

$APPN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $APPN stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Fourth quarter cloud subscription revenue increased 19% year-over-year to $98.9 million





Full year cloud subscription revenue increased 21% year-over year to $368.0 million





MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





“In 2024, Appian demonstrated its ability to grow with increasing efficiency. We specialize in creating value with AI, by deploying it in a process. While others bring work to AI, we bring AI to work,” said Matt Calkins, CEO & Founder.







Fourth





Quarter





2024





Financial Highlights:











Revenue:



Cloud subscription revenue was $98.9 million, up 19% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Total subscriptions revenue, which includes sales of our cloud subscriptions, on-premises term license subscriptions, and maintenance and support, increased 18% year-over-year to $136.8 million. Professional services revenue was $29.9 million, an increase of 1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Total revenue was $166.7 million, up 15% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Cloud subscription revenue retention rate was 116% as of December 31, 2024.



Operating income (loss) and non-GAAP operating income (loss):



GAAP operating income was $5.0 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $(16.8) million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating income was $18.7 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $(1.4) million for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Net loss and non-GAAP net income (loss):



GAAP net loss was $(13.6) million, compared to $(10.0) million for the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP net loss per share was $(0.18) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $(0.14) for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net loss was $(0.2) million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net loss per share was breakeven, compared to the $0.06 net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP and non-GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 included $14.3 million, or $0.19 per share, of foreign currency exchange losses. GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 included $11.1 million, or $0.15 per share, of foreign currency exchange gains. We do not forecast foreign exchange rate movements.



Adjusted EBITDA:



Adjusted EBITDA was $21.2 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Cash flows:



Net cash provided by operating activities was $13.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $(8.2) million of net cash used in operating activities for the same period in 2023.









Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights:











Revenue:



Cloud subscription revenue was $368.0 million for the full year 2024, up 21% compared to the full year 2023. Total subscriptions revenue increased 19% year-over-year to $490.6 million for the full year 2024. Professional services revenue was $126.5 million for the full year 2024, compared to $133.0 million for the full year 2023. Total revenue was $617.0 million for the full year 2024, up 13% compared to the full year 2023.



Operating loss and non-GAAP operating income (loss):



GAAP operating loss was $(60.9) million for the full year 2024, compared to $(108.0) million for the full year 2023. Non-GAAP operating income was $10.2 million for the full year 2024, compared to non-GAAP operating loss $(54.3) million for the full year 2023.



Net loss and non-GAAP net loss:



GAAP net loss was $(92.3) million for the full year 2024, compared to $(111.4) million for the full year 2023. GAAP net loss per share was $(1.26) for the full year 2024, compared to $(1.52) for the full year 2023. Non-GAAP net loss was $(25.6) million for the full year 2024, compared to $(59.2) million for the full year 2023. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $(0.35) for the full year 2024, compared to the $(0.81) net loss per share for the full year 2023. GAAP and non-GAAP net loss for the full year 2024 included $16.8 million, or $(0.23) per share, of foreign currency exchange losses. GAAP and non-GAAP net loss for the full year 2023 included $8.7 million, or $0.12 per share, of foreign currency exchange gains.



Adjusted EBITDA



: Adjusted EBITDA was $20.3 million for the full year 2024, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $(44.8) million for the full year 2023.



Balance sheet and cash flows:



As of December 31, 2024, Appian had total cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $159.9 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $6.9 million for the full year 2024, compared to $(110.4) million of net cash used in operating activities for the full year 2023.







A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables following the financial statements in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”







Recent Business Highlights:









Financial Outlook:







As of February 19, 2025, guidance for 2025 is as follows:









First





Quarter





2025





Guidance:







Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be between $97.0 million and $99.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of 12% to 14%.





Total revenue is expected to be between $162.0 million and $164.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 8% to 9%.





Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $8.0 million and $10.0 million.





Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be between $0.02 and $0.05, assuming weighted average common shares outstanding of 74.7 million.













Full Year





2025





Guidance



:





Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be between $419.0 million and $421.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of 14%.





Total revenue is expected to be between $680.0 million and $684.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 10%.





Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $38.0 million and $42.0 million.





Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be between $0.17 and $0.22, assuming weighted average common shares outstanding of 75.1 million.







Conference Call Details:







Appian will host a conference call today, February 19, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss Appian's financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 and business outlook.





To access the call, navigate to the following link



(





1





)



. Once registered, participants can dial in using their phone with a dial in and PIN, or they can choose the Call Me option for instant dial to their phone. The live webcast of the conference call can also be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at



https://investors.appian.com



.







___________________________________________________________





1



https://register.vevent.com/register/BIce42c2bd07da42509fa81b5d008eb27d







About Appian







Appian is The Process Company. We deliver a software platform that helps organizations run better processes that reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and gain a strategic edge. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world’s largest companies across industries. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Appian provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial performance measures. Appian uses these non-GAAP financial performance measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Appian’s management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Appian’s performance by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. Appian believes both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Appian’s performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance as well as comparisons to competitors’ operating results. Appian believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by Appian’s institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of Appian’s business.





The non-GAAP financial performance measures include the following: non-GAAP subscriptions cost of revenue, non-GAAP professional services cost of revenue, non-GAAP total cost of revenue, non-GAAP total operating expense, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP income tax expense, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted. These non-GAAP financial performance measures exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, certain non-ordinary litigation-related expenses consisting of legal and other professional fees associated with the Pegasystems cases (net of insurance reimbursements), or Litigation Expense, amortization of the judgment preservation insurance policy, or JPI Amortization, severance costs related to involuntary reductions in our workforce, or Severance Costs, lease impairment and lease-related charges associated with actions taken to reduce the footprint of our leased office spaces, or Lease Impairment and Lease-Related Charges, and a short-swing profit disgorgement paid to us by a shareholder, or Short-Swing Profit Payment. While some of these items may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in the evaluation of our earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when analyzing current results and trends compared to other periods as these items can vary significantly from period to period depending on specific underlying transactions or events that may occur. Therefore, while we may incur or recognize these types of expenses in the future, we believe removing these items for purposes of calculating our non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a more focused presentation of our ongoing operating performance.





Appian also discusses adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial performance measure it believes offers a useful view of the overall operation of its businesses. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss before (1) other expense (income), net, (2) interest expense, (3) income tax expense, (4) depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets, (5) stock-based compensation expense, (6) Litigation Expense, (7) JPI Amortization, (8) Severance Costs, and (9) Lease Impairment and Lease-Related Charges. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA is net loss. Users should consider the limitations of using adjusted EBITDA, including the fact this measure does not provide a complete measure of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to purport to be an alternative to net loss as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.





The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and Appian’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, see the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release.





Appian provides guidance ranges for non-GAAP net income (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA; however, we are not able to reconcile these amounts to their comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable, subject to high variability, dependent on future events outside of our control, and cannot be predicted. In addition, Appian believes such reconciliations could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors. The actual effect of the reconciling items that Appian may exclude from these non-GAAP expense numbers, when determined, may be significant to the calculation of the comparable GAAP measures.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding Appian’s future financial and business performance for the first quarter and full year 2025, future investment by Appian in its go-to-market initiatives, increased demand for the Appian Platform, market opportunity and plans and objectives for future operations, including Appian’s ability to drive continued subscriptions revenue and total revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Appian has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Appian believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties associated with Appian’s ability to grow its business and manage its growth, Appian’s ability to sustain its revenue growth rate, continued market acceptance of Appian’s Platform and adoption of low-code solutions to drive digital transformation, the fluctuation of Appian’s operating results due to the length and variability of its sales cycle, competition in the markets in which Appian operates, AI being a disruptive set of technologies that may affect the markets for Appian’s software dramatically and in unpredictable ways, risks and uncertainties associated with the composition and concentration of Appian’s customer base and their demand for its platform and satisfaction with the services provided by Appian, Appian’s ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, Appian’s strategic relationships with third parties, and additional risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of Appian’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Appian operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Appian’s management to predict all risks, nor can Appian assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Appian may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, Appian cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Appian is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.







Investor Contact







Jack Andrews





Vice President, Investor Relations





investors@appian.com







Media Contact







Cindy Cheng





Senior Director, Global Communications





pr@appian.com



















APPIAN CORPORATION













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(in thousands, except par value and share data)

























As of December 31,





















2024





















2023

















Assets

























Current assets























Cash and cash equivalents





$





118,552













$





149,351













Short-term investments and marketable securities









41,308

















9,653













Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,396 and $2,606, respectively









195,069

















171,561













Deferred commissions, current









36,630

















34,261













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









43,984

















49,529















Total current assets











435,543

















414,355













Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $32,142 and $25,141, respectively









37,109

















42,682













Goodwill









25,555

















27,106













Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $5,341 and $4,152, respectively









2,240

















3,889













Right-of-use assets for operating leases









31,081

















39,975













Deferred commissions, net of current portion









60,540

















59,764













Deferred tax assets









4,129

















3,453













Other assets









24,842

















36,279















Total assets







$





621,039













$





627,503















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

























Current liabilities























Accounts payable





$





4,322













$





6,174













Accrued expenses









11,388

















11,046













Accrued compensation and related benefits









34,223

















38,003













Deferred revenue









281,760

















235,992













Debt









9,598

















66,368













Operating lease liabilities









12,378

















11,698













Other current liabilities









1,087

















1,891















Total current liabilities











354,756

















371,172













Long-term debt









240,826

















140,221













Non-current operating lease liabilities









52,189

















59,067













Deferred revenue, non-current









5,477

















4,700













Deferred tax liabilities









—

















2













Other non-current liabilities









431

















—















Total liabilities











653,679

















575,162















Stockholders’ equity























Class A common stock—par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023 and 42,938,701 and 42,169,970 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively









4

















4













Class B common stock—par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized as December 31, 2024 and 2023 and 31,090,085 and 31,196,796 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively









3

















3













Additional paid-in capital









591,281

















595,781













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(11,774





)













(23,555





)









Accumulated deficit









(612,154





)













(519,892





)











Total stockholders’ equity











(32,640





)













52,341















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity







$





621,039













$





627,503











































APPIAN CORPORATION













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





2024





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















(unaudited)





























Revenue







































Subscriptions





$





136,779













$





115,783













$





490,568













$





412,337













Professional services









29,906

















29,536

















126,454

















133,026















Total revenue











166,685

















145,319

















617,022

















545,363















Cost of revenue







































Subscriptions









13,873

















11,071

















53,487

















43,563













Professional services









21,812

















23,244

















96,692

















99,759















Total cost of revenue











35,685

















34,315

















150,179

















143,322















Gross profit











131,000

















111,004

















466,843

















402,041















Operating expenses







































Sales and marketing









55,272

















61,043

















230,885

















242,381













Research and development









37,188

















34,596

















154,977

















153,098













General and administrative









33,507

















32,193

















141,834

















114,535















Total operating expenses











125,967

















127,832

















527,696

















510,014















Operating income (loss)











5,033

















(16,828





)













(60,853





)













(107,973





)











Other non-operating expense (income)







































Other expense (income), net









12,655

















(12,966





)













6,773

















(17,603





)









Interest expense









5,661

















5,072

















23,582

















17,862















Total other non-operating expense (income)











18,316

















(7,894





)













30,355

















259















Loss before income taxes











(13,283





)













(8,934





)













(91,208





)













(108,232





)









Income tax expense









364

















1,072

















1,054

















3,209















Net loss







$





(13,647





)









$





(10,006





)









$





(92,262





)









$





(111,441





)









Net loss per share:





































Basic and diluted





$





(0.18





)









$





(0.14





)









$





(1.26





)









$





(1.52





)









Weighted average common shares outstanding:





































Basic and diluted









73,953

















73,310

















72,988

















73,102







































































































APPIAN CORPORATION













STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE













(in thousands)

























Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















(unaudited)



























Cost of revenue





































Subscriptions





$





207









$





212









$





848









$





925









Professional services









1,310













1,457













5,674













6,055









Operating expenses





































Sales and marketing









1,930













2,380













8,200













10,842









Research and development









2,857













3,020













11,716













12,486









General and administrative









2,730













3,103













12,607













13,079









Total stock-based compensation expense





$





9,034









$





10,172









$





39,045









$





43,387



































APPIAN CORPORATION













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(in thousands)

























Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023

















Cash flows from operating activities:























Net loss





$





(92,262





)









$





(111,441





)











Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used by) operating activities:























Stock-based compensation









39,045

















43,387













Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets









10,030

















9,473













Lease impairment charges









5,462

















—













Bad debt expense









1,760

















1,091













Amortization of debt issuance costs









589

















444













Benefit for deferred income taxes









(899





)













(1,541





)









Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net









16,745

















(12,263





)











Changes in assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable









(28,353





)













(1,868





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets









16,551

















(54,753





)









Deferred commissions









(3,144





)













(8,043





)









Accounts payable and accrued expenses









(871





)













(1,394





)









Accrued compensation and related benefits









(2,947





)













(3,157





)









Other current and non-current liabilities









(1,478





)













(1,134





)









Deferred revenue









49,309

















28,668













Operating lease assets and liabilities









(2,659





)













2,089















Net cash provided by (used by) operating activities











6,878

















(110,442





)











Cash flows from investing activities:























Proceeds from maturities of investments









20,038

















91,670













Purchases of investments









(51,630





)













(53,443





)









Purchases of property and equipment









(3,798





)













(9,637





)











Net cash (used by) provided by investing activities











(35,390





)













28,590















Cash flows from financing activities:























Proceeds from borrowings









50,000

















92,000













Payments for debt issuance costs









(463





)













(276





)









Debt repayments









(6,250





)













(3,563





)









Repurchase of common stock









(50,019





)













—













Payments for employee taxes related to the net share settlement of equity awards









(7,987





)













(9,748





)









Proceeds from exercise of common stock options









14,461

















752















Net cash (used by) provided by financing activities











(258





)













79,165















Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash











(2,029





)













1,657















Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash











(30,799





)













(1,030





)











Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period











149,351

















150,381















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period







$





118,552













$





149,351



































Supplemental cash flow information:























Cash paid for interest





$





22,574













$





16,906













Cash paid for income taxes





$





3,334













$





3,999















Supplemental non-cash investing and financing information:























Accrued capital expenditures





$





155













$





654































APPIAN CORPORATION













RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES













(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

























GAAP Measure













Stock-Based Compensation













Litigation Expense













JPI Amortization













Severance Costs













Lease Impairment and Lease-Related Charges













Short-Swing Profit Payment













Non-GAAP Measure













Three Months Ended December 31, 2024











Subscriptions cost of revenue





$





13,873













$





(207





)









$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—













$





13,666













Professional services cost of revenue









21,812

















(1,310





)













—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















20,502













Total cost of revenue









35,685

















(1,517





)













—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















34,168













Total operating expense









125,967

















(7,517





)













(1,160





)













(3,152





)













—

















(318





)













—

















113,820













Operating income









5,033

















9,034

















1,160

















3,152

















—

















318

















—

















18,697













Income tax expense









364

















241

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















605













Net (loss) income









(13,647





)













8,793

















1,160

















3,152

















—

















318

















—

















(224





)









Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted



(a)







$





(0.18





)









$





0.12













$





0.02













$





0.04













$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—



















































































Year Ended December 31, 2024











































Subscriptions cost of revenue





$





53,487













$





(848





)









$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—













$





52,639













Professional services cost of revenue









96,692

















(5,674





)













—

















—

















(1,398





)













—

















—

















89,620













Total cost of revenue









150,179

















(6,522





)













—

















—

















(1,398





)













—

















—

















142,259













Total operating expense









527,696

















(32,523





)













(4,602





)













(15,795





)













(4,136





)













(6,104





)













—

















464,536













Operating (loss) income









(60,853





)













39,045

















4,602

















15,795

















5,534

















6,104

















—

















10,227













Income tax expense









1,054

















1,499

















—

















—

















1,096

















—

















—

















3,649













Net (loss) income









(92,262





)













37,546

















4,602

















15,795

















4,438

















6,104

















(1,799





)













(25,576





)









Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted





$





(1.26





)









$





0.51













$





0.06













$





0.22













$





0.06













$





0.08













$





(0.02





)









$





(0.35





)











(a)



Per share amounts do not foot due to rounding.















GAAP Measure













Stock-Based Compensation













Litigation Expense













JPI Amortization













Severance Costs













Non-GAAP Measure













Three Months Ended December 31, 2023











Subscriptions cost of revenue





$





11,071













$





(212





)









$





—













$





—













$





—













$





10,859













Professional services cost of revenue









23,244

















(1,457





)













—

















—

















—

















21,787













Total cost of revenue









34,315

















(1,669





)













—

















—

















—

















32,646













Total operating expense









127,832

















(8,503





)













(708





)













(4,553





)













—

















114,068













Operating (loss) income









(16,828





)













10,172

















708

















4,553

















—

















(1,395





)









Income tax expense









1,072

















571

















—

















—

















—

















1,643













Net (loss) income









(10,006





)













9,601

















708

















4,553

















—

















4,856













Net (loss)) income per share, basic



(a)







$





(0.14





)









$





0.13













$





0.01













$





0.06













$





—













$





0.07













Net (loss) income per share, diluted



(b)







$





(0.14





)









$





0.13













$





0.01













$





0.06













$





—













$





0.06



































































Year Ended December 31, 2023











Subscriptions cost of revenue





$





43,563













$





(925





)









$





—













$





—













$





(30





)









$





42,608













Professional services cost of revenue









99,759

















(6,055





)













—

















—

















(158





)













93,546













Total cost of revenue









143,322

















(6,980





)













—

















—

















(188





)













136,154













Total operating expense









510,014

















(36,407





)













2,064

















(6,038





)













(6,111





)













463,522













Operating (loss) income









(107,973





)













43,387

















(2,064





)













6,038

















6,299

















(54,313





)









Income tax expense









3,209

















1,302

















—

















—

















139

















4,650













Net (loss) income









(111,441





)













42,085

















(2,064





)













6,038

















6,160

















(59,222





)









Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted





$





(1.52





)









$





0.58













$





(0.03





)









$





0.08













$





0.08













$





(0.81





)











(a)



Per share amounts do not foot due to rounding.







(b)



Accounts for the impact of 2.0 million shares of dilutive securities resulting in total diluted shares of 75.3 million.















Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31, 2024





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA:







































GAAP net loss





$





(13,647





)









$





(10,006





)









$





(92,262





)









$





(111,441





)









Other expense (income), net









12,655

















(12,966





)













6,773

















(17,603





)









Interest expense









5,661

















5,072

















23,582

















17,862













Income tax expense









364

















1,072

















1,054

















3,209













Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets









2,527

















2,427

















10,030

















9,473













Stock-based compensation expense









9,034

















10,172

















39,045

















43,387













Litigation Expense









1,160

















708

















4,602

















(2,064





)









JPI Amortization









3,152

















4,553

















15,795

















6,038













Severance Costs









—

















—

















5,534

















6,299













Lease Impairment and Lease-Related Charges









318

















—

















6,104

















—













Adjusted EBITDA





$





21,224













$





1,032













$





20,257













$





(44,840





)







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.