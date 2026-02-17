Appian to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Appian APPN is set to release its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 19.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 9 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pinned at $189.1 million, suggesting a 13.45% year-over-year increase.



The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 268.33%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement:

Factors to Note

Appian’s fourth-quarter 2025 performance is expected to have benefited from record cloud subscription revenues, which rose 21% year over year. The Q3 cloud net new ACV bookings were the strongest of the year, with 90% of net new software bookings coming from cloud offerings. This momentum is likely to have continued into the to-be-reported quarter, as large enterprise bookings convert into revenues. The company secured a seven-figure software deal to deploy AI, reflecting a 50% year-over-year increase.



The company has adopted a cautious approach regarding the government shutdown, which is reflected in its guidance. It has expressed uncertainty about the duration of the shutdown but believes that there could be a maximum impact of $10 million on the revenues and the EBITDA guidance.



AI is becoming Appian’s core strength, with more than 25% of customers already paying for AI. Nearly half of AI customers use Intelligent Document Processing. This modernization is expected to have supported the expansion of the AI Advanced Tier in the to-be-reported quarter. The launch of Agent Studio is likely to have encouraged broader AI consumption and may have accelerated deal closures before year-end.



International operations contributed 40% of total revenues, and increased AI adoption is expected to have been seen internationally in the fourth quarter. As the dollar has depreciated versus foreign currency, this is likely to have favorably impacted the company.



The company has raised its full-year Cloud Subscriptions Revenue guidance to $435-$437 million, total revenue guidance to $711-$715 million, and Adjusted EBITDA to $67-$70 million range. If the government shutdown impact is less severe than expected, the fourth-quarter results could have exceeded the company’s guidance.

Appian is likely to have faced risks of loss from changes in financial market prices and rates affecting the company’s financial position.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



Appian has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:



Micron Technology MU currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.06% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Micron Technology shares have gained 285.5% in the past 12-month period. The company is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on March 19.



MongoDB MDB presently has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and a Zacks Rank #1.



MongoDB shares have gained 23.5% in the past 12-month period. MDB is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2026 results on March 2.



Credo Technology Group CRDO presently has an Earnings ESP of +3.54% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Credo Technology shares have gained 61.4% in the past 12-month period. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 2.

