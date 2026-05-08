Appian Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates on Strong Cloud Growth

Appian Corporation APPN reported strong first-quarter 2026 results, with non-GAAP earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. The strong quarterly performance reflected healthy growth in cloud subscriptions revenues and professional services revenues.

APPN: Q1 Earnings and Revenue Overview

Appian reported first-quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings of 27 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 42.1% and improving from 13 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $202.2 million increased 21% year over year and beat the consensus mark by 5.8%.

Appian Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Appian Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Appian Corporation Quote

Subscriptions revenues (79% of total revenues) totaled $160.3 million, up 19% year over year. Professional services revenues (21% of total revenues) increased 31% year over year to $41.9 million.



Cloud subscriptions revenues totaled $124.5 million, up 25% year over year.

Appian’s Q1 Operating Details

In the first quarter of 2026, Appian reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 74.2%, down 50 bps year over year.



In the reported quarter, non-GAAP research and development expenses were $42.6 million, up 9.7% year over year. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses increased 15.1% year over year to $62.2 million. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses surged 21.4% year over year to $20.8 million.



The company reported a non-GAAP operating margin of 12%, up 340 bps year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA increased to $26.6 million from $16.8 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

APPN’s Profitability Improves Y/Y

Non-GAAP net income increased to $19.8 million from $9.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



GAAP net loss was $1.5 million compared with a net loss of $1.2 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Interest expense declined to $4.2 million from $5.3 million in the year-ago quarter.



Cloud net annualized recurring revenue expansion was 115% as of March 31, 2026, highlighting healthy customer spending trends and retention levels.

Appian’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2026, APPN had cash and cash equivalents of $150 million compared with $135.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Short-term investments and marketable securities totaled $56 million compared with $51.4 million at the end of 2025.



Cash generated by operating activities was $48.8 million in the reported quarter compared with $45 million in the year-ago quarter.



The company repurchased common stock worth $21.8 million during the quarter. Long-term debt was $228.8 million at quarter-end compared with $231.2 million at the end of 2025.

Appian’s Q2 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2026, Appian expects cloud subscriptions revenues between $126 million and $128 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 18-20% (up from the earlier guidance of $119-$121 million).



The company anticipates total revenues between $191 million and $195 million, calling for a year-over-year increase of 12-14% (up from the prior outlook of $189-$193 million).



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $5 million and $8 million.



Adjusted earnings are expected between a loss of 2 cents and earnings of 2 cents per share compared with the prior expectation of earnings between 16 cents and 20 cents per share.

APPN Raises Full-Year 2026 Outlook

For 2026, Appian expects cloud subscriptions revenues between $515 million and $521 million (up from the earlier guidance of $502-$510 million), indicating year-over-year growth of 18-19%.



The company anticipates total revenues between $819 million and $831 million (up from the prior outlook of $801-$817 million), suggesting a year-over-year increase of 13-14%.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $97 million and $105 million, up from the previous guidance of $89-$99 million.



Adjusted earnings are expected to be between 94 cents and $1.05 per share, up from the earlier guided range of 82-96 cents per share.

APPN’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Appian currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are Micron Technology MU, Broadcom AVGO and NVIDIA NVDA. Micron Technology sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Broadcom and NVIDIA each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Micron Technology’s fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 10 cents to $58.46 per share in the past 30 days, suggesting an increase of 605.2% from fiscal 2025’s reported figure. Micron Technology shares have surged 126.6% year to date (YTD).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s fiscal 2026 earnings has moved northward by 9 cents to $11.45 per share over the past 30 days and calls for a year-over-year jump of 67.9%. Broadcom shares have soared 19.2% YTD.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s fiscal 2027 earnings has moved upward by 4 cents to $8.07 per share in the past 30 days, implying a year-over-year improvement of approximately 69.2%. NVIDIA shares have risen 13.4% YTD.

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