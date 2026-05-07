Appian Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) reported first-quarter 2026 results that topped management’s guidance ranges for cloud subscription revenue, total revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, as the company pointed to growing demand for its “serious AI” positioning and early traction from its DocCenter product.

Q1 results and profitability

Chairman and CEO Matt Calkins said Appian’s cloud subscriptions revenue increased 25% year-over-year to $124.5 million, while total subscriptions revenue rose 19% to $160.3 million. Total revenue grew 21% to $202.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $26.6 million, and Calkins said the company’s “weighted Rule of 40 scored 42, the highest level since we introduced the metric last year.”

CFO Serge Tanjga said results exceeded Appian’s guidance due largely to stronger-than-expected revenue. He added that Appian’s “go-to-market efficiency metric posted its 11th straight quarter of improvement,” and described the quarter as “a strong quarter of new business driven by continued AI traction and ongoing momentum in our focus on the high end of the market,” highlighting EMEA as the “standout performer.”

On a constant currency basis, Tanjga said cloud subscription revenue grew 20% year-over-year, total subscription revenue grew 15%, and total revenue grew 17%. Professional services revenue was $41.9 million, up 31% year-over-year.

Cloud net ARR expansion was 115% in the quarter, compared to 112% a year ago and 114% in the prior quarter, Tanjga said.

On profitability, Tanjga reported non-GAAP gross margin of 74%, with subscription gross margin of 86% and professional services gross margin of 29%. Total operating expenses were $125.6 million, up from $110.0 million a year earlier.

Appian posted net income of $19.8 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to $9.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter, based on 74.4 million diluted shares outstanding in Q1 2026.

AI strategy: “serious AI” and process guardrails

Calkins framed Appian’s AI approach around putting AI into “mission-critical applications at large regulated companies where errors are not acceptable,” arguing that “serious AI requires process.” He said Appian makes AI dependable “by wrapping it in a deterministic framework of process technology.”

He cited a Harvard Business Review study Appian commissioned on AI in the workplace, saying the study found AI is used more for personal efficiency than strategic applications. Calkins said the study showed “92% know they need guardrails for AI, though most have not created them,” and that while “most intend to integrate AI into process, only 18% have done it.”

Calkins told investors that “nearly 40% of Appian customers have purchased our AI-inclusive license tiers,” and said AI demand has helped push the 2026 pipeline above his expectations, contributing to the company’s decision to raise full-year guidance.

DocCenter adoption and customer examples

Management repeatedly pointed to DocCenter, Appian’s document processing and automation product, as a key driver of customer momentum. Calkins said DocCenter “automatically extracts data from incoming documents, then takes action accordingly,” and claimed it “runs at scale with over 95% accuracy,” compared with “the 60% accuracy of traditional document recognition technology.”

He added that Appian customers processed more document pages in Q1 than they did “in all of 2025 combined.” During the Q&A, Calkins and Tanjga called DocCenter a broad, cross-industry use case contributing to pipeline strength.

Calkins highlighted several customer deployments:

International insurance company: Calkins said it is automating processes to eliminate $100 million in operational costs by 2030 and named Appian its AI document intake standard after DocCenter processed unstructured physician statements with 98% accuracy.

Calkins said it is automating processes to eliminate $100 million in operational costs by 2030 and named Appian its AI document intake standard after DocCenter processed unstructured physician statements with 98% accuracy. Global medical devices company: He said it deployed DocCenter to compare order packages against client documentation, processing items 80% faster, with an expected $16 million in operational cost savings over three years once rolled out globally to validate 100,000 orders annually.

He said it deployed DocCenter to compare order packages against client documentation, processing items 80% faster, with an expected $16 million in operational cost savings over three years once rolled out globally to validate 100,000 orders annually. Oil and gas company: Calkins said the customer purchased a seven-figure software deal to automate procure-to-pay starting with invoice payments, using DocCenter to extract and reconcile data from millions of invoices annually as part of a broader goal to reduce operating costs by $400 million by the end of 2027.

Legacy modernization and “agentic AI” discussions

Calkins said legacy modernization is a “fast-growing component” of Appian’s business and “perhaps the most popular topic” at the company’s Appian World conference. He cited McKinsey’s estimate that “70% of Fortune 500 software is over 20 years old,” and said Appian has supported modernization migrations “for a decade with good results.”

He also described how natural language development is lowering the cost of modernization, and argued that new AI tools increase urgency by “threaten[ing] to expose security weaknesses in all applications, especially old code stacks without modern support.”

As one example, Calkins said a major European automotive manufacturer named Appian as its core modernization platform and signed a seven-figure deal for additional licenses, aiming to reduce its application landscape by about 40% while decommissioning legacy systems.

On agentic AI, Calkins told analysts Appian is seeing “good feedback on our agents” and said Appian’s conversations with customers are “in contrast” to broader market concerns about agent ROI. He argued agents are “not substitutes, but complements” to process and “need the guardrails” and tracking process provides. He described a “portfolio approach” that uses deterministic process for cheaper, faster, and more accurate decisions where ambiguity is limited, reserving agents for areas requiring “adaptive intelligence.”

He also referenced a telecommunications customer using Appian to automate compliance reviews in digital advertising operations. Calkins said Appian’s Data Fabric would unify client policies so AI agents can verify thousands of ads per day and flag outliers, with early results suggesting 98% accuracy and 33% fewer resources.

Guidance raised; buyback expanded

For the second quarter of 2026, Tanjga guided cloud subscription revenue to $126 million to $128 million and total revenue to $191 million to $195 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $5 million to $8 million, and non-GAAP EPS is expected to range from a loss of $0.02 to earnings of $0.02 per share, based on 74.2 million diluted weighted average shares.

For full-year 2026, Appian raised guidance for cloud subscription revenue to $515 million to $521 million and total revenue to $819 million to $831 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $97 million to $105 million, which Tanjga said implies “an approximately 12% margin at the midpoint.” Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be $0.94 to $1.05, which he described as “approximately 60% growth at the midpoint,” based on 73.9 million diluted weighted average shares.

Tanjga said guidance assumes non-cloud subscription revenue will be down mid-single digits in Q2 due to renewal timing, with full-year non-cloud subscription revenue “flat to slightly up.” He also noted Q2 is a seasonally high quarter for marketing and event expenses, affecting sequential EBITDA guidance.

On capital allocation, Tanjga said Appian ended March 31, 2026 with $206 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, up from $187.2 million at year-end 2025. Cash provided by operations was $48.8 million, and the company repurchased $21.8 million of stock during the quarter. He also said Appian plans to increase its buyback authorization “from $50 million-$100 million” and expects to execute the buyback during 2026, which he said would reduce share count and support EPS growth.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

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