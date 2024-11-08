News & Insights

APPN

Appian price target raised to $34 from $29 at Barclays

November 08, 2024 — 05:45 am EST

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Appian (APPN) to $34 from $29 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The company reported solid Q3 results, highlighted by reaccelerating cloud growth and further progress on its goal of being a profitable company, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, Appian’s profitability is just starting to turn positive, which paired with an implied low-teens Q4 exit rate “does not seem to offer much upside from here,” contends the firm.

