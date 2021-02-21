Appian Posts Smaller-Than-Feared 4Q Loss; Shares Drop 6%

Appian Corp. delivered better-than-expected performance in the fourth quarter as the low-code automation platform provider saw an increase in demand for its cloud services.

Meanwhile, shares of Appian Corp. (APPN) fell 6% on Feb. 19 after ballooning 280% over the past six months. The company posted a net loss per share of $0.03 during the fourth quarter, which was smaller than the loss per share of $0.17 expected by analysts.

Revenue increased 19% year-on-year to $81.63 million topping analysts’ estimates of $73.96 million. The increase in 4Q revenues was attributable to a 40% increase in cloud subscription revenue and a 33% rise in total subscriptions revenue which includes SaaS subscriptions, license subscriptions and maintenance and support.

For fiscal 2020, the company generated sales of $304.6 million, up from the $260 million posted in 2019. Net loss per share came in at $0.26 versus the net loss per share of $0.52 in the comparable year-ago period.

Appian Founder and CEO Matt Calkins said, “Low-code emerged in 2020 as a successful way for organizations to remain nimble in the face of change, Appian is leading this market because our low-code platform is more than 10x faster and our partner ecosystem is growing.”

Looking ahead to 1Q, on the back of a strong cloud subscription growth, Appian sees total sales land between $81.7 million to $82.7 million on a net loss per share of between $0.15 and $0.13.

For fiscal 2021, the company expects total revenue to be in the range of $353 million and $355 million on a net loss per share of $0.64 to $0.60. (See Appian stock analysis on TipRanks)

On Feb. 19 Truist Financial analyst Terry Tillman raised Appian’s price target to $205 from $95 but reiterated a Hold rating. Tillman noted, Appian’s 4Q margins were “very strong” but possibly temporarily inflated and after a significant revaluation in the stock and less attractive risk/reward profile, a neutral stance is warranted.

The rest of the Street has a Hold consensus rating on the stock based on 1 Buy, 2 Holds and 2 Sells. The average analyst price target of $159.20 implies about 22% downside from current levels.

Related News:

Roku Posts Surprise Profit In 4Q; Surpasses 50M Active Accounts

IBM Looking To Sell Watson Health Business Unit – Report

Garmin’s FY21 Outlook Beats Estimates As 4Q Results Shine

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.