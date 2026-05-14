Appian Pitches Reliable AI, $825M Revenue Goal and Bigger Buyback at Investor Day

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) executives used the company’s Investor Day 2026 in New York to frame the software maker as a provider of “complex process automation” for regulated industries and as a platform for making artificial intelligence more reliable in enterprise workflows.

Chief Financial Officer Serge Tanjga opened the event by saying Appian crossed the $700 million revenue mark last year, has 140 customers paying more than $1 million per year in software and expects to generate approximately $100 million in EBITDA this year. He said the company wants investors to leave with four points: Appian is mission-critical for customers, it is an “essential AI enabler,” it is improving sales efficiency and it has multiple ways to increase profitability per share.

Appian Emphasizes AI Within Deterministic Processes

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Matt Calkins said Appian is a “worldwide leader in complex process automation” and argued that the company’s process technology gives it a differentiated role in enterprise AI. He described AI as powerful but probabilistic, meaning it can produce different answers to the same prompt, while Appian’s process layer is designed to add controls, validation, routing, auditability and human review.

“We don’t trust AI, but we know that if you put it in with all these restrictions, it’s going to give you a great output,” Calkins said. He said AI is most valuable in high-stakes processes when it is assigned narrow tasks, constrained actions and monitored outcomes.

Calkins cited several customer examples, including a major financial services conglomerate using Appian for fraud management, a global pharmaceutical company using the platform for medicine quality control and a U.S. military branch using Appian for provisioning. He said Appian’s customer base includes seven of the world’s top 10 pharmaceutical companies, seven of the top 10 insurers, eight of the top 10 non-Chinese banks, all 15 U.S. government agencies, U.S. military agencies and governments in 20 countries.

On AI adoption, Calkins said 40% of Appian’s customer base is paying Appian for AI and said usage has grown sharply, with the first quarter exceeding all of 2025 combined. He highlighted Doc Center, Appian’s AI-powered document processing product, saying hundreds of organizations are using it.

Product Leaders Highlight Data Fabric, Agents and Modernization

Sanat Joshi, executive vice president of product and innovations, said Appian’s platform is built around process orchestration, Appian Data Fabric, process intelligence and enterprise-grade security and scalability. He said the company’s Data Fabric creates a virtual layer over source systems, allowing processes and AI agents to read and write to systems of record while preserving access controls.

Joshi said Appian customers run billions of processes each month and require high levels of availability and security. He also said Appian recently launched Appian Government Cloud at Department of Defense Impact Level 5 and FedRAMP High, and was awarded a $500 million contract to do business with the U.S. Army.

Jake Rank, vice president of product management, said Appian uses AI in several ways, including individual AI tasks inside workflows, Doc Center for document processing and AI agents. He said Appian agents can use Data Fabric, process models, business rules and integrations while staying within governance controls. Rank also described Appian Composer, a spec-driven development tool designed to use AI to extract requirements from legacy systems, collaborate on application plans and generate Appian applications.

Customers Discuss Regulated Use Cases

During a customer panel led by Marc Wilson, Appian’s chief executive ambassador, Scott Morris, chief technology officer of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, said NAIC used Appian to replace a 20- to 25-year-old platform for insurance product and rate filings. Morris said Appian is helping automate intake and document classification, and that Doc Center is achieving about a 98% effective rate in classifying documents.

Bob LeBaron, senior vice president at Neuberger Berman, said the firm uses Appian for deal-closing workflows and fund and investor onboarding. He said Doc Center is being used to extract data from lengthy and varied subscription documents, with the goal of reducing human data entry and improving consistency in checks.

Keith Koharski, executive director and head of global development IT at Regeneron, said the pharmaceutical company uses Appian in study code development to bring together internal and third-party data across functions. He said Regeneron views AI through a hybrid approach and still relies on scientific debate and human decision-making in regulated processes.

PwC and Appian Discuss Legacy Modernization

Dan Scott, a principal in PwC’s cloud and engineering practice, said PwC sees Appian as an application platform and said AI has increased interest in legacy modernization. Scott said customers are looking to move “end user computing,” including Access and Excel applications, into systems that can be made more useful with agents and workflow.

Scott said clients need more than coding tools, describing the need for an “AI stack” that includes knowledge management, ticketing, workflow, security controls and data governance. He said Appian’s combination of deterministic processes and agentic capabilities is creating new opportunities for PwC’s Appian practice.

Financial Outlook and Go-to-Market Changes

Chief Revenue Officer Mark Dorsey said he has shifted Appian’s sales organization toward value-based selling, larger strategic deals and executive-level relationships. He said Appian sold more seven-figure deals last year than in any prior year in company history and has added senior sales talent from companies including Google, Adobe, IBM, Salesforce, Microsoft and ServiceNow.

Dorsey said the company is focused on pipeline, enablement, forecasting discipline and enterprise growth plans that allow large customers to expand usage across the organization. He said Appian is also exploring consumption-based pricing and using AI internally in sales processes.

Tanjga said Appian ended last year with more than $600 million in annual recurring revenue, with roughly 80% of ARR in the cloud. He said the company’s four major industry categories account for about 80% of ARR and that the number of customers spending more than $1 million annually with Appian has doubled over five years.

For 2026, Tanjga said Appian is forecasting $825 million in revenue at the midpoint of guidance, representing 13% growth, and about $100 million in EBITDA. He said Appian expects non-GAAP earnings per share of $1 at the midpoint, aided by revenue growth, margin expansion, lower interest expense and share repurchases. Tanjga also said Appian increased its buyback authorization from $50 million to $100 million after a strong start to the year.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

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