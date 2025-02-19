APPIAN Earnings Results: $APPN Reports Quarterly Earnings

APPIAN ($APPN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.00 per share, beating estimates of -$0.01 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $166,690,000, missing estimates of $167,548,698 by $-858,698.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $APPN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

APPIAN Insider Trading Activity

APPIAN insiders have traded $APPN stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 59 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP ABDIEL has made 59 purchases buying 493,104 shares for an estimated $15,605,114 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM D. MCCARTHY sold 700 shares for an estimated $27,146

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

APPIAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of APPIAN stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

APPIAN Government Contracts

We have seen $10,542,450 of award payments to $APPN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.