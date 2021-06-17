Appian Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for APPN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $125.27, changing hands as high as $128.79 per share. Appian Corp shares are currently trading up about 9.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APPN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APPN's low point in its 52 week range is $44.031 per share, with $260 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $127.48.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.