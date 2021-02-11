Appian (APPN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Appian (APPN) closed at $217.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the business process management software provider had gained 37.39% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.33% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APPN as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 18, 2021. On that day, APPN is projected to report earnings of -$0.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 54.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $73.55 million, up 7.19% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for APPN should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.39% lower. APPN is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

