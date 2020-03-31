Appian (APPN) Stock Moves -1.4%: What You Should Know

Appian (APPN) closed the most recent trading day at $40.23, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the business process management software provider had lost 11.09% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.82% in that time.

APPN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect APPN to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $70.96 million, up 19.09% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.57 per share and revenue of $297.31 million. These totals would mark changes of -9.62% and +12.4%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for APPN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. APPN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.